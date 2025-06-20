Becoming Amplius: reflecting six months on

As well as delivering the merger, we also launched a whole new brand. This includes a new name and full visual identity, which we developed using feedback from hundreds of colleagues and customers.

Having a strong new brand has been culturally significant, and helped our colleagues feel like they’re working for a new organisation. It also perfectly aligns with our new vision, which we launched in March, to go further and do more for our customers and communities.

“We want to be a sector-leading housing provider that goes further and does more for our customers”

In addition to our new brand and vision, we also announced our new values on day one as Amplius, which, again, were informed by colleague feedback across both legacy organisations.

Everything we’ve been doing since day one – and that we continue to do now – is driven by these values. They are: people come first; do the right thing; in it together; driven to do more.