Bedford explosion not caused by mains gas supply, fire service confirms

The explosion at a block of flats in Bedford, which killed one person, was not caused by a mains gas supply, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed #UKhousing

A fire ripped through the block of 20 flats on Monday just before 9.30am, with an explosion also occurring. Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital. One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious leg injuries.

It added that it is continuing to undertake a complex fire investigation at three-storey block and was unable to make any conclusions as to the cause at this point.

In a statement sent to Inside Housing, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no mains gas supply servicing the property at Redwood Grove and that this was not the cause of the blast.

Police have confirmed there has been at least one fatality following the incident, but added that some residents still remain unaccounted for and there was the possibility that more fatalities will be discovered as the detailed searches continue.

The roof of the building fully collapsed as a result of the blast and fire, and the police and an urban search and rescue team are currently at the site working to reinforce the block’s structural stability.

The confirmation that the explosion was not caused by a mains gas issue comes after MP for Bedford Mohammad Yasin told Inside Housing that he understood that there was no gas in the building.

After visiting the scene of the incident, residents recounted harrowing accounts of the blast.

This included one resident who lived in the flat above the blast who said he was glad to get out of the block alive after believing there had been an earthquake when the explosion took place.