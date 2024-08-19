Being anti-racist means looking after communities in our care: our residents and our employees

Inside Housing’s Race and Housing Editorial Panel reflects on the recent extremist violence, and how the sector can move beyond public statements of support for residents and staff affected by racism and Islamophobia #UKhousing

While many are shocked by what we have seen, sadly it’s not surprising. The rise of the far right in Britain and elsewhere on the Continent has long been a cause of concern for many, including people from ethnic minority communities everywhere. Simultaneously, these same communities have seen their living standards and quality of life decrease while becoming the target of righteous indignation.

The recent civil disobedience and anti-social behaviour driven by racism and Islamophobia, displayed by a minority of far-right extremists, is completely unacceptable and has no place in the UK. The violence and intimidation towards people and communities, including hatred towards migrants and refugees, were particularly upsetting for many people across the sector.

There has been an increased platforming and normalising of people attacking minority communities, attributing major social and economic crises to their presence. This blame ranges from the pandemic to the cost of living and historic housing crises.

In direct response to the threat of far-right violence, many organisations invited or mandated that employees who did not feel safe to work from home and strongly advised them against leaving their homes. People from Muslim communities were particularly targeted and had to think about their safety and that of their communities, from how they dressed to being able to practice their faith.

But the impact was felt much more widely – the legacy of the events is a sense of insecurity and nervousness.

This panel was set up in 2020 to support Inside Housing’s anti-racist stance and ensure the voices of people from minority communities are heard and contribute to the development of our sector. Four years later, we are obliged to make what many consider to be an obvious statement.

These events remind us that being anti-racist is an ongoing commitment. Right now, it feels like there is violence lurking just beneath the surface and it could flare up at any time. The recent events underscore this feeling.