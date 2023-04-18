Belfast development plan sets 20% social housing quota

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A major development plan for Belfast has earmarked a minimum of 20% of new units for social and affordable housing.
The Belfast City Council Local Development Plan (LDP) is a 15-year framework aiming to “support social and economic needs in the city”.
It was approved by councillors at a full meeting of the chamber on 3 April and will be formally adopted on 2 May.
The plan has been in development with Stormont for more than five years, following the council assuming planning powers from the government in April 2015.
The strategy approved by the council earmarks 20% of any new housing development for affordable homes. Developers previously had no quota.
“Where it can be demonstrated that it is necessary and viable to provide a higher proportion of affordable housing, the council will expect developments to do so,” the strategy said.
It added: “In seeking a proportion of affordable housing alongside general market housing in all developments, the LDP will ensure the delivery of an appropriate range of house sizes, types and tenures to meet local needs, whilst minimising future disadvantage often associated with large areas of social housing.”
Opposition party People Before Profit has criticised the plan, saying it should earmark a minimum of 50% for social and affordable housing.
Tina Black, lord mayor of Belfast, said: “The adoption of the Belfast Local Development Plan – Plan Strategy is a significant milestone for Belfast as it represents an important step towards the city formally setting out its own growth strategy and supporting planning policies which will help deliver the ambitions of our community plan, the Belfast Agenda.
“Our Plan Strategy sets out an ambitious but realistic vision for Belfast. The adopted strategy and supplementary documents are now the main documents against which planning applications in Belfast will be assessed. These policies will support the delivery of housing and economic growth alongside measures to address climate change and biodiversity.”
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