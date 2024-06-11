Bellway highlights stablising private sales market alongside ‘expected reduction in social housing’

Bellway has highlighted stronger trading throughout the spring selling season alongside an “expected reduction in social housing output in financial year 2025” #UKhousing

By comparison, in a typical year for Bellway, social housing would form between 18% and 20% of total completions.

Bellway revealed in August last year that its social housing completions increased to around 25% of total completions in the year that ended on 31 July 2023, up from 18% in 2022.

The large house builder highlighted the reduction in social housing output for the full year 2025 from what it described as “current elevated levels” in its latest June trading update.

The builder told Inside Housing that social completions are expected to represent that of a typical year as it remains on track to deliver full year volume output of around 7,500 homes, down from 10,945 in the previous year.

The firm said: “Trading through the spring selling season has been robust, with a sustained improvement in private reservations compared to the first half of the financial year.

“Customer demand has benefitted from an improvement in affordability, driven by a moderation of both mortgage interest rates and consumer price inflation and an increase in wages.

“Overall, the backdrop of market stability has led to headline pricing and the level of targeted incentives remaining stable across our regions.”

The private reservation rate was higher than the equivalent period in 2023 at an average of 152 per week (139 in 2023), with the improvement driven by stronger demand and an increase in outlet numbers.

Notwithstanding the higher demand for private housing, the overall reservation rate rose only slightly to 192 per week (190 in 2023), which partly reflects the expected reduction in social housing output in financial year 2025 from the previously reported levels.