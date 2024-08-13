Bellway steps back from £650m Crest Nicholson takeover bid

The deal still looked set to go ahead at the end of last week, after the deadline for a bid was extended and the firms told the stock market that “good progress” had been made, but more time was needed to “fully conclude due diligence”.

However, in an update earlier today, Bellway confirmed “that it does not intend to make a firm offer for Crest Nicholson”.

The statement read: “Bellway remains confident that its robust balance sheet and operational strength, combined with the depth and quality of its land bank, will enable Bellway to deliver volume growth in the years ahead and support ongoing value creation for shareholders.”