Bellway warns of ‘significant’ extra costs as fire safety bill hits £187m

The FTSE 250 housebuilding giant revealed today that it has set aside another £22.1m for remediation work, bringing the total it has allocated to fixing defects since 2017 to £186.8m.

However it said the government’s aim to allow building owners and leaseholders to demand compensation from a developer for safety defects up to 30 years old was beyond its normal warranty period of around 12 years.

“If agreed, it would broadly require Bellway to extend the period covered by its review by a further 18 to 20 years and would result in a significant, additional provision,” the company said in its half-year results today.

The firm flagged that it has “a long history of building apartments, particularly in the mid-2000s, when some 50% of output was flats”.