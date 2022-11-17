Benefits and benefit cap will rise, confirms chancellor

“But it means 10 million working-age families will see a much-needed increase next year, which speaks to our priorities as a government and our priorities as a nation,” he said.

He said raising benefits with inflation will cost £11bn.

Delivering the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons today, Jeremy Hunt said benefits will rise with the rate of inflation – by 10.1% – while the cap on benefits will also rise.

The uplift means that on average, a family on Universal Credit will receive £600 more next year.

“And to increase the number of households who can benefit from this decision, I’ve also, exceptionally, increased the benefit cap with inflation next year,” Mr Hunt said.

The benefit cap will be raised from £20,000 to £22,020 for families nationally and from £23,000 to £25,323 in Greater London.

For single adults it will be raised from £13,400 to £14,753 nationally and from £15,410 to £16,967 in Greater London.

Earlier Mr Hunt said there were some representations to keep the uplift to working-age and disability benefits below the level of inflation given the financial constraints faced by the country.

“But that would not be consistent with our commitment to protect the most vulnerable.

“So today I also commit to up-rate such benefits by inflation with an increase of 10.1%,” Mr Hunt said.