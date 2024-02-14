Berkeley gets £125m Homes England loan for ‘complex’ brownfield schemes

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Housebuilding giant Berkeley is borrowing £125m from Homes England to help deliver 8,000 homes on three brownfield schemes that have faced “economic challenges”.
The FTSE 100 firm is getting the funding for projects in Newham and Southwark as Homes England said the schemes are “highly complex” and require “significant upfront capital investment”.
The 10-year loan will help Berkeley carry out infrastructure works across the sites, Homes England said.
The Greater London Authority (GLA) is also providing an extra amount of undisclosed funding to complete the projects, Homes England said.
Among the schemes to get help is Berkeley’s 1,400-home Bermondsey Place project, previously known as Malt Street.
The project, which includes 11 buildings up to 44 storeys in height, has faced problems with work stopping on the site in 2022. The impact of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as factors.
Two of the three sites have planning permission and on these Homes England said 40% of the homes will be “genuinely affordable”, without detailing the exact tenures.
Flats for sale at another of the schemes – Twelvetrees Park, in West Ham, Newham – are currently advertised for between £520,000 and £1.1m.
The news, published in a Homes England press release, came on the day the government unveiled a fresh push on brownfield development.
The Twelvetrees Park scheme spans a 26-acre site and was once home to the Imperial Works soap factory. It will include 3,847 new homes and 177,000 sq ft of commercial space. In 2022, Berkeley described it as a £1bn scheme, which was due for completion in 2034.
At the final scheme at Beckton Riverside, Newham, up to 2,800 homes are proposed on a 28-acre site. However, the scheme remains subject to planning approval.
Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing, said: “This partnership between the GLA, Berkeley and Homes England marks another important step forward in our mission to utilise brownfield land to deliver more high-quality, affordable new homes in the capital.”
Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley, said: “This is an important step towards accelerating delivery on these complex sites and we’re very proud to be part of this innovative partnership.”
Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, added: “Partnerships between organisations, alongside an unwavering will to drive positive change for communities, are essential if we are to create well-designed homes in well-designed, regenerated places for people to live, work and grow.”
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