Berkeley gets £125m Homes England loan for ‘complex’ brownfield schemes

The FTSE 100 firm is getting the funding for projects in Newham and Southwark as Homes England said the schemes are “highly complex” and require “significant upfront capital investment”.

The 10-year loan will help Berkeley carry out infrastructure works across the sites, Homes England said.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) is also providing an extra amount of undisclosed funding to complete the projects, Homes England said.

Among the schemes to get help is Berkeley’s 1,400-home Bermondsey Place project, previously known as Malt Street.

The project, which includes 11 buildings up to 44 storeys in height, has faced problems with work stopping on the site in 2022. The impact of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as factors.