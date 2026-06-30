Berkeley launches legal challenge following decision to block controversial 867-home Peckham scheme

Berkeley has applied for a judicial review of the Planning Inspectorate’s decision to refuse planning permission for its controversial redevelopment of the Aylesham Centre in Peckham, south London.
The house builder had sought permission to replace the dilapidated shopping centre, existing Morrisons supermarket and car park with 867 homes, a new Morrisons store and buildings of up to 20 storeys, which Berkley claimed complied with the site allocation.
The site, close to Rye Lane, has been allocated for housing development since 2014.
It is estimated the scheme would have delivered more than £15m in Section 106 contributions and Community Infrastructure Levy payments, generated £13m a year in additional local spending and created nearly 1,000 construction and permanent jobs, as well as 60 apprenticeships, according to the developer.
However, the proposals faced vehement opposition from local councillors and residents, amid concerns over the height, scale and massing of the scheme in a largely low-rise area, as well as the level of affordable housing.
The proposal for 12% of the development to be affordable is below the 20% target set after the government announced its emergency package to speed up housebuilding in the capital. The previous target was 35%.
The Planning Inspectorate refused the scheme for the second time last month after an inquiry, despite finding no significant issue with the affordable housing provision or the loss of retail floorspace.
Despite accepting that the proposals would help alleviate housing pressures, and rejuvenate the area socially and economically, it concluded that these benefits did not outweigh the harm to heritage assets and the local townscape.
At the time, Rob Perrins, executive chair at Berkeley, said: “How can we be allowed to build next to world heritage assets like Tower Bridge, but not here? This is why developers, including Berkeley, can no longer invest in new London sites and the housing crisis continues to deepen.”
Berkeley plans to argue the inspector failed to consider whether the “myriad” alternative design solutions referred to in the decision were deliverable, or whether they could meet the site allocation requirements.
The house builder believes the inspector failed to consider Paragraph 125c of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which Berkeley said creates a strong presumption in favour of sustainable development.
It will also argue the inspector failed to properly apply Paragraph 11d of the NPPF, which triggers a tilted balance in favour of development where there is a housing land supply shortfall, and failed to take into account a joint design brief developed by Berkeley and Southwark Council.
Mr Perrins added: “This planning inspector’s decision is clearly flawed and will undermine the government’s pro-homebuilding agenda unless it is swiftly quashed.
“How can anyone invest in a town centre when policy-compliant plans for allocated sites are refused on the basis of vague and subjective heritage concerns?
“The fact that this borough is spectacularly failing its housing targets and faces a severe housing crisis appears to count for nothing.
“The inspector also acknowledged that Berkeley was offering more affordable housing than the scheme could viably support, alongside significant economic benefits, yet still concluded that heritage harm matters more.
“This follows nine years of engagement with the council and zero objections from Historic England, who are as shocked as everyone else that this scheme went down on heritage grounds.
“It cannot be right that heritage concerns trump all other policies, including the delivery of new homes, jobs and growth. This decision has already shaken investor confidence, and it is a great shame that we now have to go through the courts to have it overturned.”
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are disappointed by the recent decision in relation to the proposed redevelopment plans for the Aylesham Centre.
“We have worked closely with Berkeley over the past five years and their proposals would have delivered a new modern Morrisons supermarket alongside complementary retail, leisure and workspace, including new shops for existing retailers, while creating a substantial number of new jobs for local people.
“Peckham is now left with an end-of-life shopping centre and a supermarket which cannot be redeveloped for the benefit of customers and colleagues.
“The cost of the recent decision is not just the loss of a new town centre for Peckham, but the sacrifice of much-needed homes including a number of affordable homes for local families.”
Aylesham Community Action group celebrated the initial inspector’s refusal as “massive good news”, with Labour leader of the council Sarah King branding it “a great day” for Peckham.
She said: “We shared [local residents’] concerns and strongly argued at the public inquiry that the scheme was poorly designed and our position has been vindicated.”
The group has vowed to fight the new legal challenge.
Victor Chamberlain, leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrat group, also described the decision as evidence that “Southwark will not simply accept developments with reduced affordable housing and weak public benefits without challenge”.
The Aylesham Centre was opened in 1988 by Princess Margaret and is home to retailers and restaurants including JD Sports, Morrisons and Nando’s.
Berkeley acquired the site in May 2021 from a joint venture between BlackRock and Tiger Developments.
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