Berkeley warns over volatility despite posting rise in profits

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House builder Berkeley has warned that “exceptional volatility” across the UK economy could see the number of new homes built halved.
The developer posted increased revenues in its latest results, with it earning £2.3bn in the year ending April 2022 – up 6.6% from £2.2bn in 2021.
Profits were also up 4.6% to £664m for the same period. However, Berkeley stated it was “mindful” of current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, material supply crunches and supply chain disruption.
Commenting on the volatility in the market, Berkeley said: “The economic and operating environment remains volatile, with inflation, labour and materials shortages, interest rates and regulatory costs of development all having the potential to impact supply and demand.”
Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine were specifically cited as issues that could affect the developer’s finances in the coming year.
It also noted that “regulatory developments” such as the building safety bill, the building safety pledge and carbon-related costs could have an impact on the firm’s “capacity and appetite for investment” in the medium term.
Berkeley completed 4,396 homes in the year to the end of April 2022, up from 3,321 the previous year.
The builder noted that its recent acquisition of the remaining 50% share of St William from the National Grid for £415m could allow it to build 20,000 new homes, however a number of separate factors are working to constrain supply.
It noted that in London, the number of housing starts remained below 17,000 per year for the past three years.
Commenting in the Financial Times following the announcement of the results, Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley, said that costs were beginning to make some schemes unviable.
He added that new build starts had “halved since 2015 and could halve again” if inflation continues to bite.
The developer also gave an update on Berkeley Modular, which has produced the first modules to be delivered to its Kidbrooke Village development in east London.
Mr Perrins said: “This year a number of external validation processes have been completed on the factory and its product to ensure high standards of product quality, safety and environmental performance are met.
“The role of our supply chain is key in helping us to innovate and we have welcomed input from our supply chain partners.”
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