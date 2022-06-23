Berkeley warns over volatility despite posting rise in profits

The developer posted increased revenues in its latest results, with it earning £2.3bn in the year ending April 2022 – up 6.6% from £2.2bn in 2021.

Profits were also up 4.6% to £664m for the same period. However, Berkeley stated it was “mindful” of current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, material supply crunches and supply chain disruption.

Commenting on the volatility in the market, Berkeley said: “The economic and operating environment remains volatile, with inflation, labour and materials shortages, interest rates and regulatory costs of development all having the potential to impact supply and demand.”