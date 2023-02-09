Bespoke code of governance to be launched for for-profit housing providers

The code, which will be voluntary and produced by the British Property Federation (BPF), aims to “engender confidence” between for-profits and traditional housing associations.

Rob Beiley, chair of the BPF’s Affordable Housing Committee and a partner at Trowers & Hamlins, told Inside Housing that partnering with a for-profit using the new code could provide an alternative to mergers for midsize housing associations struggling to develop amid the many financial pressures facing the sector.

The code forms part of a toolkit launched in January as a “practical guide to facilitate effective and long-term partnerships between investors and housing associations”.

It was produced following research by Legal & General and the BPF last year which concluded that a new funding structure was needed to meet a shortfall of 95,000 affordable homes.

Mr Beiley said that one of the things the committee thought was important following on from the report was a guide on how for-profits and not-for-profits can work together.