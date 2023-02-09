Bespoke code of governance to be launched for for-profit housing providers

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A bespoke code of governance for for-profit providers is set to be launched this year as part of plans to boost affordable housing delivery.
The code, which will be voluntary and produced by the British Property Federation (BPF), aims to “engender confidence” between for-profits and traditional housing associations.
Rob Beiley, chair of the BPF’s Affordable Housing Committee and a partner at Trowers & Hamlins, told Inside Housing that partnering with a for-profit using the new code could provide an alternative to mergers for midsize housing associations struggling to develop amid the many financial pressures facing the sector.
The code forms part of a toolkit launched in January as a “practical guide to facilitate effective and long-term partnerships between investors and housing associations”.
It was produced following research by Legal & General and the BPF last year which concluded that a new funding structure was needed to meet a shortfall of 95,000 affordable homes.
Mr Beiley said that one of the things the committee thought was important following on from the report was a guide on how for-profits and not-for-profits can work together.
He said: “One of the key recommendations of that toolkit is that if we are going to engender greater confidence between the for-profit sector and the non-profit sector, it would be a really good idea if the for-profit sector had a bespoke code of governance.
“[From] conversations with a number of clients and other members of the BPF affordable housing committee, there is a sense that that’s probably something which is long overdue, because there isn’t a code of governance which properly speaks to the for-profit sector.”
As it stands, Mr Beiley said there is a “broad split” between providers who have adopted the UK’s 2018 corporate governance code and the National Housing Federation’s code of governance, the latter of which was completely overhauled in 2020.
The new version puts greater emphasis on the need for equality, diversity and inclusion in governance, as well as sustainability and organisation culture.
The corporate code focuses on ensuring the long-term success of businesses.
The latest edition was updated to promote transparency and integrity in business, as well as improving diversity at board level.
Mr Beiley said: “Both do a decent job, but neither are particularly tailored for the for-profit sector. Therefore, there is a space for a bespoke code.”
It comes at a time when housing associations are under significant financial pressures.
Increased inflation, supply chain issues, hikes in the cost of materials, as well as a focus on investing in existing homes are all threatening development pipelines.
“New partnerships with institutional investors offer housing associations new ways to maintain or enhance their delivery of much-needed affordable homes and meet their wider social objectives. Partnerships are not just about the exchange of funds, however, but the exchange of knowledge, skills, and ways of working can also be very beneficial,” said Mr Beiley.
He said the response to a new code of governance has been “generally positive” so far.
“I think people recognise the fact that there isn’t a code which is bespoke for the sector. Certainly the sense that I gather is that it would be welcomed,” he said.
The social housing sector has historically been wary of for-profits, with concerns they could damage the reputation of the sector.
But Mr Beiley thinks this is changing.
“There is no substitute for actually doing live deals and seeing how they work through. The sense I get is that if the housing associations were wary of for-profits four or five years ago, those barriers are coming down and that is evidenced in the deals that are happening between them,” he said.
Several large deals between for-profits and housing associations have recently been agreed, such as investment giant Man Group and Grand Union, as well as Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing and L&G Affordable Homes.
Mr Beiley said that smaller and midsize housing associations will benefit the most from partnership working.
“[With] all of the very well-documented pressures on the development programme, cost inflation, need to invest in existing stock to deal with things like damp and mould, fire safety works, those midsize housing associations are really going to have their development programmes constrained over the medium term.
“At the same time, their borrowing capacity is constrained because of all of [those] reasons. Historically when associations got to that sort of position, they would have looked to merge. But I think that partnership working with investors gives associations a real alternative to merger.”
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