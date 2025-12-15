Better funding and guidelines needed in Scotland to fix building safety issues, SFHA warns

These reforms are needed to ensure social rents remain affordable, writes the SFHA in its latest policy paper, Keeping Our Homes Safe and Healthy.

As of October this year, there were just over 1,000 expressions of interest in cladding remediation funding submitted in Scotland, government data shows.

Initial funding provides £50,000 for a single building assessment, after which a building is either put forward for remediation or deemed safe.

The Scottish government estimates that up to 1,450 buildings will require remediation, but has only completed 16 assessments so far.

Earlier this year, amid pressure from the sector, the Scottish government announced that housing associations and co-operatives would be able to receive grant funding support for cladding remediation for the first time.

The SFHA has called for this funding to be extended to any other building safety issues which may be identified from the Single Building Assessments housing associations are carrying out as part of the Cladding Remediation Programme.