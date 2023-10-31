Beyond just housing: creating meaningful spaces from day one

“While it may sound contradictory, given the current housing crisis and lack of affordable housing, the focus needs to be on first supplying everything else within that community, apart from housing,” writes Tom Armfield #UKhousing

We need policy and financing to enable new settlements to be successful communities from their creation, writes Tom Armfield #UKhousing

The pressure on private developers and local authorities to deliver more affordable housing has left them essentially with two choices: support several small-scale residential projects on the outskirts of existing towns and cities, or embark on the challenge of creating entire new settlements.

There is no denying the importance of this government’s one million housing policy – we drastically need to build more market and affordable homes to solve the ongoing national housing crisis. But the government’s ‘target’ is almost laughable given that only 491,760 new homes have been built in the past three years combined. Of that total number, only 22.9% are classed as affordable homes.

Given that almost three-quarters of the British public believe that the Conservatives bear responsibility for the housing crisis, it’s unsurprising that housing secretary Michael Gove sought to set out new measures over the summer to help the government meet its target of building one million homes during the Conservatives’ tenure in office . This included several plans to relax planning rules and speed up the delivery of housing.

Typically, a new settlement project must consist of at least 4,000 homes to justify the supply of key supporting infrastructure, such as new schools and GP surgeries, to transform it into a true ‘settlement’. The scale of these new settlement projects can drastically support local authorities in meeting the housing targets laid out in their local plans and represent a unique opportunity for innovative and nationally significant placemaking.

However, one of the biggest hurdles facing the development of new settlements, aside from land availability, is how developers can create meaningful spaces from day one.

While it may sound contradictory, given the current housing crisis and lack of affordable housing, the focus needs to be on first supplying everything else within that community, apart from housing. This will help to create meaningful communities where residents can live comfortably from day one of moving into their new home.

“By having a national planning policy that responds to and supports new settlement development, developers can focus on delivering the infrastructure that matters”

That means ensuring schools are built and ready to accept new students, GP practices are ready and staffed, transport networks are fully operational to get residents from A to B, and community centres are available for residents to benefit from.

It’s this supporting infrastructure that should be at the heart of new settlement placemaking and available to all residents moving into their new homes. Yet, they are rarely prioritised during the development of new communities. If the local amenities are not present to support these new residents from the outset, they will likely develop habits around services outside the locality. This will only serve to undercut the growth and development of the settlements in the long run.

So, what is stopping this from happening?