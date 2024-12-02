Beyond PFI: a guide to non-reversionary contracts

As we approach the next five years, over 130 PFI contracts – valued collectively at £5bn – will expire across the UK. For many public sector authorities, this is a major transition point.

Historically, much of the focus has been on ensuring assets revert to public authorities in good condition. However, not all contracts include automatic asset reversion.

In its 2020 report, the National Audit Office notes that, from its survey of 75 authorities, about 35% of assets don’t revert, or only revert partially, back to authorities. These contracts often contain a complex series of options, notice periods and valuation clauses, creating additional challenges and opportunities from the PFI expiry process.