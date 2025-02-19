The Social Value Act gave the sector power to drive real change. But power without enforcement is meaningless, writes Francesca Lee of Social Value Architect #UKhousing

Beyond the bid: are social housing providers doing enough to hold suppliers accountable? #UKhousing

Too often, social value commitments are front-loaded into the procurement process, only to be forgotten post-tender. Suppliers make bold claims to win contracts, but where’s the accountability once they’ve secured the deal? Are housing providers doing enough to ensure that suppliers truly deliver on their promises? Or is the sector at risk of letting social value become just another box-ticking exercise?

In theory, this should have transformed supplier relationships. Social housing providers now have a mandate to demand more than just services – they can require suppliers to deliver measurable social value. But more than a decade on, how much of this promise is actually being realised?

The 2012 Social Value Act was a turning point for procurement in the UK’s social housing sector. It shifted the focus from price and efficiency to something far more significant: the long-term social and environmental impact of every purchasing decision.

Procurement teams work hard to select suppliers which align with their organisation’s sustainability and social impact goals. But once the contract is signed, there’s a worrying trend – due diligence fades into the background.

The result? Greenwashing, where suppliers exaggerate sustainability efforts with no real impact; empty social value promises; and unethical practices hidden in supply chains, from exploitative labor to non-compliant sourcing.

In some cases, suppliers know they won’t be challenged post-tender. Without regular checks, data verification and meaningful key performance indicators (KPIs), it becomes easy for suppliers to overpromise and underdeliver.

“Housing providers should track a supplier’s performance throughout the contract lifecycle, not just assess its credentials upfront”

Let’s be honest, how many contracts have real, enforceable consequences for failing to meet social value commitments? If there’s no financial penalty or risk of contract termination, where’s the incentive for suppliers to take these obligations seriously?

The Social Value Act gave housing associations a powerful tool to shape a more ethical, sustainable procurement landscape. But that power only works if it’s used effectively. Right now, it’s not enough.

Social value should be treated like any other contract deliverable, with clear benchmarks, regular reporting and genuine consequences for failure. So, what do procurement teams need to do?

To start, we must move beyond the tender process. Selecting a supplier is just step one. Housing providers should track a supplier’s performance throughout the contract lifecycle, not just assess its credentials upfront. Due diligence should be an ongoing process, with scheduled supplier reviews and audits to measure real impact.