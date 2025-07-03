Beyond the BSR blame game – learning from our Irish and Scottish neighbours

With just 31% of Gateway 2 applications being approved, Tim Galloway, deputy director of the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), explained to Inside Housing in a recent interview where “applicants are going wrong”.

However, with new housing starts in London at an all-time low despite a growing backlog of planning consents, this problem cannot simply be attributed to tardy paperwork on the part of developers.

And it’s a problem that is only going to become more prevalent, with the Office for National Statistics reporting that the capital’s population is expected to jump by 600,000 people by 2032.