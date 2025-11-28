Big freeholders divided over plan to appeal High Court defeat

Big freeholders are divided over whether to appeal a major defeat in the High Court over government reforms #UKhousing

Inside Housing understands that ARC Time Freehold Income Authorised Fund is seeking permission to appeal the ruling, whereas Grosvenor and John Lyon’s Charity will not contest the decision.

At least one freeholder has applied to the Court of Appeal to continue the challenge, while two have accepted the judgment and bowed out of the litigation.

Freeholders are mulling their next steps after judges quashed their challenge of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 last month.

Nigel Ashfield, managing director at Time Investments, revealed he would press on with an appeal in a fund manager’s report published on 31 October.

“We continue to take an active approach of engaging with the large number of parties involved and taking appropriate actions to protect the interests of the fund’s investors,” he said.

He added that the Court of Appeal could make a decision on the application in the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement on 28 November, John Lyon’s Charity confirmed it would not appeal the decision.

It said: “This ruling has important implications for the long-term sustainability of the charity’s funding, however after careful consideration and reflection, the trustees have decided not to pursue an appeal.”

The charity said it “remain[s] supportive of the broader objectives of leasehold reform and will continue to work... to ensure that reform and long-term charitable sustainability can be achieved”.

The other freeholders behind the original challenge include Cadogan, Abacus, Wallace Partnership and The Portal Trust, all of which have been approached for comment on their next move.

At the judicial review in July, the freeholders argued that the leasehold reforms passed under the previous Conservative government undermined their human rights.