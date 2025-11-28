Big freeholders divided over plan to appeal High Court defeat

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Big freeholders are divided over whether to appeal a major defeat in the High Court over government reforms.
Freeholders are mulling their next steps after judges quashed their challenge of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 last month.
At least one freeholder has applied to the Court of Appeal to continue the challenge, while two have accepted the judgment and bowed out of the litigation.
Inside Housing understands that ARC Time Freehold Income Authorised Fund is seeking permission to appeal the ruling, whereas Grosvenor and John Lyon’s Charity will not contest the decision.
Nigel Ashfield, managing director at Time Investments, revealed he would press on with an appeal in a fund manager’s report published on 31 October.
“We continue to take an active approach of engaging with the large number of parties involved and taking appropriate actions to protect the interests of the fund’s investors,” he said.
He added that the Court of Appeal could make a decision on the application in the first quarter of 2026.
In a statement on 28 November, John Lyon’s Charity confirmed it would not appeal the decision.
It said: “This ruling has important implications for the long-term sustainability of the charity’s funding, however after careful consideration and reflection, the trustees have decided not to pursue an appeal.”
The charity said it “remain[s] supportive of the broader objectives of leasehold reform and will continue to work... to ensure that reform and long-term charitable sustainability can be achieved”.
The other freeholders behind the original challenge include Cadogan, Abacus, Wallace Partnership and The Portal Trust, all of which have been approached for comment on their next move.
At the judicial review in July, the freeholders argued that the leasehold reforms passed under the previous Conservative government undermined their human rights.
The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act removes the need for leaseholders to pay ‘marriage value’, a fee reflecting the increase in value of the property, to the freeholder when a lease is extended. The act also increases the standard lease extension term to 990 years for houses and flats.
Judges sided with the government and dismissed the freeholders’ claims. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook called the ruling “a resounding victory for millions of leaseholders up and down the country”.
The Labour government has said it is committed to bringing the leasehold system to an end in this parliament. Ministers are expected to publish further legislation in the form of a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill by the end of the calendar year.
Inside Housing understands that the freeholders are particularly concerned by the abolition of marriage value, which they argue will hand a huge windfall gain to rich investors with pieds-à-terre in central London.
After the freeholders’ High Court defeat in October, a Residential Freehold Association spokesperson warned that the ruling “opens the door for the government to intervene in markets far beyond the leasehold sector, a risk which will seriously undermine the UK’s reputation as a destination for business”.
There are around five million leasehold homes in England and Wales, including 3.4 million flats in England.
Harry Scoffin, founder of campaign group Free Leaseholders, said: “The High Court decision is a resounding humiliation for the deep-pocketed freeholder lobby... We welcome those actors who recognise the judgment’s seriousness and have stepped back from this lawfare against the will of the people.
“It is telling that the Grosvenor Estate is no longer continuing the legal action against leasehold enfranchisement reform. They surely know how this story ends.”
He continued: “The ruling makes clear that those who own and control leaseholders’ homes must accept the power of elected lawmakers to adjust the value of their assets in pursuit of the public interest.”
“We urge [the government] to seize this moment to push further and faster on law reform to end leasehold once and for all, as promised in the Labour manifesto.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Regulation and Legal newsletter, featuring a weekly bulletin with news and insight on regulation, key legal rulings, legislation and court cases.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories