Big Issue co-founder Lord Bird walked out of the first inquiry session on rough sleeping after telling MPs he did not want to become part of “a farce” #UKhousing

The 78-year-old life peer, who has himself had experienced homelessness, walked out after sharing his thoughts on why rough sleeping continues to rise.

“I’ve heard it from every government. Every government, irrespective of their political complexion. I don’t want to be a part of a farce. Until we start turning the tap off [from emergency to prevention funding], we’re screwed.”

Around 30 minutes into the session, Lord Bird got up and said: “I’ve really appreciated coming here. I don’t want to hear this. I’ve heard this for the last 30 years.

The latest government data showed that the number of people sleeping rough in London for the first time increased by 12% in the latest quarter.

In total, 4,780 people were recorded as sleeping rough, an increase of 18% on the same period. Also, 681 people were deemed to be living on the streets, 42% higher than the same figure this time last year.

Lord Bird said: “No government has addressed the issue of rough sleeping. What they’ve done is they’ve worshipped the altar of the accomplished fact, which is when somebody ends up on us [homelessness organisations], they have not put their energies and their finances into preventing those people becoming homeless.”

His point was that the government spends most of its resources on emergency funding for homelessness services, rather than putting in the upfront cost to prevention in the first place. This may include funding for local authorities, uprating Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates and grant funding for building new social homes.

The chancellor announced £233m to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in the Autumn Budget, but LHA rates remain frozen. This means that in London, for example, just 5% of private rental listings are affordable to low-income households.

At the inquiry session, Lord Bird was joined by Alicia Walker, assistant director of activism and advocacy at Shelter; Balbir Chatrik, director of policy and prevention at Centrepoint; and Dr Carin Tunaker, professor in law at the University of Kent.

Ms Chatrick pointed out that charity Centrepoint is doing work to mediate in schools and with families so they can stay together, but one of the big drivers of rough sleeping is “gatekeeping by local authorities” combined with a lack of temporary accommodation.

She spoke of a case of a young pregnant woman who was told by her council to come back in one month. Only on intervention by Centrepoint, she was told she could stay in a severe weather emergency centre, which was not actually suitable for someone in her condition.

Lord Bird added: “Until a committee comes along and says, ‘Let us not make the young lady that you’re talking about… Let us not allow her to fall between the cracks in society. Let’s do what [prime ministers Winston] Churchill and [Clement] Attlee did’ and that is, create the mechanisms for prevention and cure.”