Bigger bursaries to help students into planning careers

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More than 50 students will receive £5,000 as part of an expanded bursary scheme to support careers in planning, the government has announced.
Bursaries are currently offered through the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) to students who apply for a planning masters course.
The new scheme will increase the size of the bursary from £2,000 to £5,000. This means the bursary could cover up to 50% of students’ university fees, the government said.
Bursaries will be targeted at disadvantaged students including those who struggle financially, who have care responsibilities, or are disabled.
A total of 42 planning students in England were granted government-funded bursaries in 2022. A total of 168 bursaries have been funded between 2019 and 2022.
Rachel Maclean, minister for housing and planning, said: “This funding will attract fresh talent and ideas to the planning sector, including a more diverse range of students who will help deliver a modern and efficient planning system.”
Victoria Hills, chief executive of the RTPI, said: “Local authorities and planning consultancies alike are struggling to attract and retain talent. This matters not just to the future of planners, but to the communities we represent.
“To deliver for communities, it’s essential that we continue to attract diverse talent onto accredited planning courses and support the development of a professional planning workforce that is open and inclusive.”
In April, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities closed a consultation on proposals to hike planning fees for developers, with the aim of using additional revenue to retain staff and provide a better planning service.
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