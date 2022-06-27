Biggest Builders: housing association development rises 16% despite supply chain crisis

The biggest housing associations built 16% more homes in 2021-22, despite a raft of problems such as labour shortages, supply chain issues, COVID-19, rising land prices, planning delays and contractors going bust #UKhousing

L&Q completed the most homes, delivering 4,154 homes in 2021-22. This is believed to be the highest ever single year’s completions of any housing association, and is the highest recorded by Inside Housing since we started tracking housing association development.

Inside Housing today reveals the results of our Biggest Builders survey of the top 50 housing associations that built the most homes in 2021-22. The associations completed 40,318 homes, a 16% rise on the year before when COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered and delayed many sites.

Vicky Savage, group development director at L&Q, said: “I’ve never seen numbers like we achieved last year. And this year, we’re going to achieve even more.”

This comes despite L&Q’s decision to scale down its annual housebuilding target from 10,000 a year to 3,000 a year. Ms Savage confirmed the 3,000-home target remains in place.

This strong performance came despite landlords reporting substantial problems that are likely to hold back the sector’s ability to build at scale in the next few years.

For example, Home Group told Inside Housing it has experienced material and labour supply chain issues on almost every one of its sites.