Biggest Builders: housing association development rises 16% despite supply chain crisis

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The biggest housing associations built 16% more homes in 2021-22, despite a raft of problems such as labour shortages, supply chain issues, COVID-19, rising land prices, planning delays and contractors going bust.
Inside Housing today reveals the results of our Biggest Builders survey of the top 50 housing associations that built the most homes in 2021-22. The associations completed 40,318 homes, a 16% rise on the year before when COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered and delayed many sites.
L&Q completed the most homes, delivering 4,154 homes in 2021-22. This is believed to be the highest ever single year’s completions of any housing association, and is the highest recorded by Inside Housing since we started tracking housing association development.
Vicky Savage, group development director at L&Q, said: “I’ve never seen numbers like we achieved last year. And this year, we’re going to achieve even more.”
This comes despite L&Q’s decision to scale down its annual housebuilding target from 10,000 a year to 3,000 a year. Ms Savage confirmed the 3,000-home target remains in place.
This strong performance came despite landlords reporting substantial problems that are likely to hold back the sector’s ability to build at scale in the next few years.
For example, Home Group told Inside Housing it has experienced material and labour supply chain issues on almost every one of its sites.
Vivid rose from eighth to fourth place in the top 50 builders by completions, with 1,401 homes completed. Group development director Mike Shepherd said that the 33,000-home landlord is aiming to build 2,000 homes a year by 2024-25.
He said: “We are starting to see some cost pressure coming through. The way we tend to procure is a fixed-sum contract. What we are seeing at the moment are significant price increases, a pinch with new development and some existing contracts where developers are asking to come back [and renegotiate].”
He added: “We’ve got over 1,000 homes at the minute caught within planning, a mixture of nitrate mitigation, phosphate mitigation, or just a lack of resource in planning departments to move Section 106 [developments] forward.”
The number of social rent homes developed by the Biggest Builders has meanwhile risen 35% year on year, to 6,757 homes. The biggest social rent builder was Link Group in Scotland, followed by Bromford.
Read the full top 50 listing and in-depth analysis of what the figures can tell us about current and future housing association development.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories