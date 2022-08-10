BIM can offer housing associations a way to create the golden thread

In the time needed to carefully craft the Building Safety Bill and for it to pass through parliament to become a law of the land, the position of building safety on our sector’s agenda has had to compete with many new challenges. But it has remained a firm priority.

This is, of course, because we still all vividly remember the night of 14 June 2017 and what followed in the days, weeks, months and now years after the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower. So we want to ensure such a tragedy could never happen again.

What I particularly remember, as a head of quality at the time, was the scramble to understand what our buildings were made of and what kind of risk those materials posed. Most of our data systems had one-word answers about external walls: Brick. Render. Cladding. Despite that, from that first morning, our sector worked doggedly to respond to make homes safer.

The Building a Safer Future final report provided a robust set of recommendations to address the systemic issues that led to Grenfell spanning across regulation, construction and property management. The government has now adopted these into law and is consulting on how it should manifest into new regulations.