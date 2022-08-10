BIM can offer housing associations a way to create the golden thread

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As BIM for Housing Associations publishes its updated toolkit, Jack Ostrofsky looks at how housing providers can prepare to deliver the golden thread
In the time needed to carefully craft the Building Safety Bill and for it to pass through parliament to become a law of the land, the position of building safety on our sector’s agenda has had to compete with many new challenges. But it has remained a firm priority.
This is, of course, because we still all vividly remember the night of 14 June 2017 and what followed in the days, weeks, months and now years after the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower. So we want to ensure such a tragedy could never happen again.
What I particularly remember, as a head of quality at the time, was the scramble to understand what our buildings were made of and what kind of risk those materials posed. Most of our data systems had one-word answers about external walls: Brick. Render. Cladding. Despite that, from that first morning, our sector worked doggedly to respond to make homes safer.
The Building a Safer Future final report provided a robust set of recommendations to address the systemic issues that led to Grenfell spanning across regulation, construction and property management. The government has now adopted these into law and is consulting on how it should manifest into new regulations.
A key aspect of these reforms came from an entire chapter of the Hackitt Report on the ‘golden thread’ – a digital single source of truth needed to understand how a building is constructed and with what materials. Alongside this, the report was littered with references to building information modelling (BIM), a concept that was a relatively new idea in the built environment.
Progress on these two ideas has been tangible and positive in the past five years. The golden thread now has a clear and official definition in the Building Regulations Advisory Committee’s Golden Thread Report as “both the information that allows you to understand a building and the steps needed to keep both the building and people safe, now and in the future”.
But it is clear that the government will not explicitly stipulate whether or when to use BIM. It will be for developers and building owners to decide how to deliver the golden thread outcomes required by law.
Because housing associations both develop and manage homes for the long term, we will be accountable for all of the golden thread from start to finish. This idea could seem very daunting. But, as is the nature of the sector, we are embracing this as another opportunity to collaborate and lead the way.
This is why BIM for Housing Associations (BIM4HAs) was set up.
Hundreds of people have already downloaded the first BIM4HAs toolkit, which launched last year. Dozens of organisations already use it to cost effectively generate digitally structured component data conforming to recognised standards.
But asset management data systems capable of absorbing and redeploying this information efficiently and effectively just don’t exist yet. There is no silver bullet, off-the-shelf solution. We knew this was a key challenge from the onset and have been working on a data model to tackle this gap.
Southern Housing Group invested £250,000 and BIM4HAs then collaborated widely to create an ‘Asset Information Model’. This blueprint for structuring and managing housing asset data is now incorporated into the UK Housing data standards and promises:
Most importantly, BIM4HAs has made this system free for use across the sector to help drive better information management.
The journey to get to the Building Safety Act was long, but in many ways we need to see this point as the end of the beginning. We have a shared responsibility to put in place the cultural and technical changes needed lead a safety revolution.
Knowledge is power, and this new Asset Information Model is the key to unlocking what you need to know about your buildings to make residents safer in their homes.
The Asset Information Model is part of the free-to-use BIM4HAs Toolkit, which can be downloaded here.
Jack Ostrofsky, head of sustainability and design, Southern Housing Group
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