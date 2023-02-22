Biodiversity rules on small sites delayed until April 2024

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Developers, including housing associations and councils, will not be required to deliver new biodiversity net-gain targets on small sites until April next year, as the government has delayed implementation.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said the delay will “lessen initial burdens” for developers and planning authorities, giving them time to “adapt and prepare for the high volume for minor applications”.
Under the new Environment Act, a small residential site is defined as one with nine dwellings or fewer on land of less than one hectare.
However, DEFRA confirmed that, from November, new laws will be implemented to force developers to deliver a net biodiversity gain of at least 10% on larger residential, commercial or industrial schemes.
Housing associations are recognised as developers in the context of the legislation, a DEFRA spokesperson confirmed to Inside Housing.
Under the laws, first announced in 2019, developers will be required to ensure wildlife habitats are enhanced and left in a better state than they were in before the start of a scheme.
Developers will have to submit a biodiversity gain plan, which must include “an assessment of the value of natural habitats” and ensure at least a 10% net gain.
Earlier this month, house builders reportedly warned that the new laws could have an impact on the amount of money made available for affordable housing on schemes.
According to DEFRA, on sites where biodiversity improvements are not feasible, developers will be able to pay for improvements on sites elsewhere.
A government-run statutory credit scheme was being established which developers would be able to access as a “last resort”, the department said.
Ministers are also spending £16m on helping council planning authorities to recruit more staff, including ecologists, and train up current employees.
Thérèse Coffey, the environment secretary, said: “Biodiversity net gain will ensure new developments work for both wildlife and people, by creating nature-rich places whilst ensuring that communities get the new homes they need.”
The government said draft legislation would be published later this year, with further stakeholder engagement taking place before biodiversity net gain became mandatory in November.
The legislation is part of a government aim to stop and reverse species decline by 2030.
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