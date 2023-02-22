Biodiversity rules on small sites delayed until April 2024

Developers and councils will not have to deal with new biodiversity net-gain targets on small sites until April next year #UKhousing

However, DEFRA confirmed that, from November, new laws will be implemented to force developers to deliver a net biodiversity gain of at least 10% on larger residential, commercial or industrial schemes.

Under the new Environment Act, a small residential site is defined as one with nine dwellings or fewer on land of less than one hectare.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said the delay will “lessen initial burdens” for developers and planning authorities, giving them time to “adapt and prepare for the high volume for minor applications”.

Housing associations are recognised as developers in the context of the legislation, a DEFRA spokesperson confirmed to Inside Housing.

Under the laws, first announced in 2019, developers will be required to ensure wildlife habitats are enhanced and left in a better state than they were in before the start of a scheme.

Developers will have to submit a biodiversity gain plan, which must include “an assessment of the value of natural habitats” and ensure at least a 10% net gain.

Earlier this month, house builders reportedly warned that the new laws could have an impact on the amount of money made available for affordable housing on schemes.

According to DEFRA, on sites where biodiversity improvements are not feasible, developers will be able to pay for improvements on sites elsewhere.

A government-run statutory credit scheme was being established which developers would be able to access as a “last resort”, the department said.