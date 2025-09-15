Birkenhead MP named minister for local government and homelessness

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Labour MP for Birkenhead has been appointed minister for local government and homelessness.
Alison McGovern takes on the role having previously been minister of state in the Department for Work and Pensions.
Elected in July 2024, she posted on social media platform Bluesky: “Second red box. This time, as minister for local government and homelessness.
“So much to do to rebalance our economy and make sure there are no more forgotten places, no more forgotten people.”
Ms McGovern take on the role after Rushanara Ali resigned in August following reports that she evicted tenants so she could increase the rent on her near-£1m town house.
Ms Ali’s previous tenants claimed that the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney ended their fixed-term contract because she said the property was being sold.
However, her east London town house was relisted for rent within six months, at a 20% mark-up. This would be illegal under the Renters’ Rights Bill being brought in by the government.
It’s the latest shake-up of the housing department since since Angela Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister and housing minister recently. Ms Rayner admitted to not paying enough stamp duty land tax on an £800,000 property in Hove.
Steve Reed, the MP for Streatham and Croydon North, has taken on the role of housing secretary.
Several organisations welcomed the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs to his new post, and called for maintaining the level of engagement set under Ms Rayner to deliver the government’s housebuilding goals.
Mr Reed promised to leave no stone unturned in his quest to get the sector to “build, baby, build”.
Alongside housing minister Matthew Pennycook, he reiterated the pair’s commitment to working in partnership with industry leaders to ramp up housebuilding. They will focus on what they believe are the barriers “that stand in the way of building 1.5 million homes in this parliament”, including complex planning processes.
Mr Reed said: “I want us to build, baby, build, so we can put the key to a decent home into the hands of every single family that needs it.
“We are doubling down on our plans to unleash one of the biggest eras of building in our country’s history and we are backing the builders all the way.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories