Birmingham adopts policy to boost community-led homes with registered providers

The council’s community-led housing (CLH) policy replaces a previous blueprint drawn up in 2017, and brings in a new process for community-led and self-build homes across the city.

The council is targeting 5% of new homes to be community-led by 2031, in line with its housing strategy for 2023-28, according to a report approved by its property committee this week.

The new policy includes plans to appoint an ‘enabling partner’ to assess suitable sites, and to set up a network of trusted development partners, such as registered providers, to work with community-led groups on schemes.