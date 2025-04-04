Birmingham adopts policy to boost community-led homes with registered providers

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Birmingham City Council has adopted a new policy to accelerate community-led housing in the city, encouraging groups to link up with social housing providers to get projects built.
The council’s community-led housing (CLH) policy replaces a previous blueprint drawn up in 2017, and brings in a new process for community-led and self-build homes across the city.
The council is targeting 5% of new homes to be community-led by 2031, in line with its housing strategy for 2023-28, according to a report approved by its property committee this week.
The new policy includes plans to appoint an ‘enabling partner’ to assess suitable sites, and to set up a network of trusted development partners, such as registered providers, to work with community-led groups on schemes.
In the meeting, the council also approved the off-market sale of the first tranche of six sites in locations around Birmingham that will deliver up to 60 new community-led homes.
On all six of these projects, the community groups have partnered with registered providers that are part of the Birmingham Social Housing Partnership. Linking up with a registered provider means the developments can access Homes England grants.
“This package of sites for disposal will provide much-needed quality, energy-efficient accommodation for the citizens of Birmingham and will also keep communities at the heart of decision-making,” the report said.
One of the sites sold off is Bournbrook recreation ground, which will now be developed into 12 council homes by the Selly Oak Community Development Trust (CDT), an independent, non-political federation of local residents’ groups, organisations and individuals.
Selly Oak CDT is developing the site with registered provider GreenSquareAccord. The scheme was approved in 2023.
A spokesperson for GreenSquareAccord said: “We are delighted that a disused section of the Bournbrook recreation ground will now be transferred to Selly Oak Community Development Trust to build 12 new social homes.
“Once complete, the new homes will be allocated based on need by the council, and the rent will be set using government guidelines.”
According to the CLH policy report, a “new wave” of community-based organisations in the city are seeking to tackle housing challenges alongside groups the council has been working with since 2017.
“CLH schemes have a positive social impact and put communities at the heart of decision-making. Community-led housing schemes are increasingly being recognised as a way to boost affordable housing supply,” the report added.
It pointed to successes such as Stirchley Co-operative Development, a group which is delivering 39 apartments for social rent and three worker co-op units to be used by local businesses.
The scheme, delivered in conjunction with GreenSquareAccord at build stage and support from West Midlands Urban Community Homes, also incorporates a community garden, courtyard and hall for meetings and events.
Last month, the government confirmed that £20m will be pumped into a fund to help community groups build more affordable homes.
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