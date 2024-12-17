Birmingham City Council appoints contractors to retrofit 3,000 homes a year

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Birmingham City Council has appointed three contractors to help retrofit 3,000 homes a year.
The local authority has signed a three-year partnership with City Energy Network, Next Energy Solutions and Golden Globe Merchants.
The deal will leverage private funding of up to £45m a year from the Energy Company Obligation programme, under which large energy companies fund energy-efficiency improvements.
The scheme will enable the installation of new insulation, improved ventilation, more efficient heating systems and solar panels in some of the city’s most deprived areas, Birmingham Council said.
It is expected that most homes that will be retrofitted will be privately owned, although the scheme is also an opportunity to improve “some” of Birmingham’s social homes.
Jayne Francis, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: “In addition to reducing fuel costs by an estimated £1.2m per year for residents, this project will play a significant role in reducing the city’s carbon output.
“The improved homes will also contribute to healthier living conditions by creating warmer, drier homes, thereby alleviating the health impacts of dampness and mould.
“All three contractors bring substantial expertise and a proven track record in successfully delivering similar projects throughout the country.
“The next step will be to begin talking with local communities to carry out this work before the end of the year and to maximise benefits for residents this winter.”
Paul Screen, chief executive of City Energy Network, said: “High-quality retrofit can deliver not just warmer and greener homes but also improve the health of residents.
“We know from our partners across the country that more and more social housing landlords are taking health benefits into account when they plan retrofit, so we’re confident that the Birmingham deal is the shape of things to come in 2025.”
In September, Inside Housing visited Birmingham City Council to discover how its housing services have been impacted by cost reductions, one year after the local authority declared itself effectively bankrupt.
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