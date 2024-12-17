Birmingham City Council appoints contractors to retrofit 3,000 homes a year

Birmingham City Council has appointed three contractors to help retrofit 3,000 homes a year #UKhousing

The scheme will enable the installation of new insulation, improved ventilation, more efficient heating systems and solar panels in some of the city’s most deprived areas, Birmingham Council said.

The deal will leverage private funding of up to £45m a year from the Energy Company Obligation programme, under which large energy companies fund energy-efficiency improvements.

The local authority has signed a three-year partnership with City Energy Network, Next Energy Solutions and Golden Globe Merchants.

It is expected that most homes that will be retrofitted will be privately owned, although the scheme is also an opportunity to improve “some” of Birmingham’s social homes.

Jayne Francis, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: “In addition to reducing fuel costs by an estimated £1.2m per year for residents, this project will play a significant role in reducing the city’s carbon output.

“The improved homes will also contribute to healthier living conditions by creating warmer, drier homes, thereby alleviating the health impacts of dampness and mould.

“All three contractors bring substantial expertise and a proven track record in successfully delivering similar projects throughout the country.

“The next step will be to begin talking with local communities to carry out this work before the end of the year and to maximise benefits for residents this winter.”