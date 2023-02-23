Birmingham City Council housing lead interview: ‘If we were to retrofit all of our properties, the bill is £3.6bn’

Birmingham Council was the subject of a critical Housing Ombudsman report last month and faces a battle with low-quality exempt accommodation. Stephen Delahunty asks housing lead Sharon Thompson what the authority’s plans are #UKhousing

Inside Housing has caught up with Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at the council, to discuss how the authority plans to improve.

Birmingham Council owns 62,000 homes, making it one of the largest social landlords of any kind in the country and the largest council landlord in England. So this judgement was a big moment.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said the maladministration rate was “unusually high” and that the council’s complaint response was “very defensive, adversarial, and lacked any type of acknowledgement that the landlord had done something wrong”.

The findings showed the council had faced 15,000 complaints about damp and mould in the past five years and that more than a third of its properties do not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

The report, which covered complaints over a six-month period, found “weakness in policies, repeated failings and common points of service failure” that led the watchdog to conclude that its findings are indicative of wider failure in repairs, record-keeping, complaint-handling and compensation.

Last month, Birmingham City Council was subject to one of the most damning Housing Ombudsman reports issued since the organisation’s revamped approach took effect in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Our properties are on average 70 years old, so sometimes there are structural issues and we know our properties are not where we want them to be, or how some of our tenants deserve,” she states.

She adds that issues such as overcrowding and fire safety have left councils with difficult investment decisions for their stock. The cost of fixing these is high.

“If we were to retrofit all of our properties, I think the bill is £3.6bn,” says Ms Thompson.

“Following on from Grenfell, we made a decision to invest in the fire safety of our tower blocks, alongside retrofit and other measures. This started at around £51m to fund, but ended up being more like £93m.”

Increased spending falling short

The council is looking to increase the overall investment in its existing stock , which was around £70m a year in recent years, but still needs to find an additional £40m a year to meet the Decent Homes Standard going forward.

Ms Thompson states: “We hope to do that every year for the next few years, but we’ve still got a multimillion-pound shortfall, so it’s a huge amount.”

She says the council has applied for government funding to help meet its stock investment and retrofit needs, but feels a much broader conversation is needed with the government about the cost of doing this work.

“Birmingham was pulled out quite publicly and nationally by the secretary of state and, obviously, we’ve had some very difficult ombudsman cases, but we’re not isolated. So what I can see is that the government is pretty much doing everything apart from giving us the cash,” she adds.

Asked if the government has truly prioritised housing, Ms Thompson says: “It hasn’t. It’s an absolutely broken system. From the time that I’ve been in housing, I’ve never known it to be as broken.”