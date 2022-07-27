Birmingham City Council launches £27m pilot retrofit scheme

The move comes as part of a commitment by the council to make Birmingham carbon neutral by 2030, in line with UK government targets.

The Birmingham 3 Cities Whole House Retrofit Pilot will be used to test different approaches to improving the thermal efficiency of buildings managed by the local authority, with the additional aim of reducing energy costs for tenants.

In a statement, the council said the pilot would “address fuel poverty in an affordable and achievable way by developing and implementing innovative solutions and funding models”.