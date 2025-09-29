Birmingham City Council picks developer for 3,500-home estate regeneration scheme

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Birmingham City Council has picked house builder Lovell as developer for its £1bn rebuild of a 1960s estate on the southern edge of the city.
The redevelopment of Druids Heath will see around 1,800 existing homes demolished and replaced with around 3,500 new homes, delivered in phases over 20 years.
Of these, half will be affordable and 400 will be built directly by the council for social rent. The remaining affordable homes will be delivered through a partnership agreement with Lovell and a registered provider.
Earmarked for regeneration for over a decade, Druids Heath comprises a mix of high-rise blocks and low-rise terraces and is the only large municipal estate in Birmingham that has had no major investment.
In March, the council submitted an outline planning application for the scheme, which also includes proposals for the development of homes for private sale.
It also includes proposals for a new community and sports facilities, and a new high street, which would serve as the central hub of the community.
The council and Lovell have now begun work on a partnership agreement, which is expected to be agreed on and signed in spring 2026.
Birmingham City Council moved forward with plans in 2018 to rehouse residents from six tower blocks and the former Baverstock Academy to allow the buildings to be demolished.
At the time, the council’s cabinet approved a local lettings plan to make sure the residents affected by the rehousing had the option to return to Druids Heath.
Nicky Brennan, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at Birmingham City Council, said: “This is a landmark moment for the residents of Druids Heath and for Birmingham.
“It brings us another step closer to delivering on the plan to regenerate the area that we have spent two years working with the community to develop.
“The regeneration will not only deliver thousands of high-quality, energy-efficient homes, we are also committed to ensuring that more than half of them will be affordable, helping to meet the urgent housing needs of our residents.”
Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “Lovell has been part of Birmingham’s story for more than 30 years, and our commitment to this city runs deep.
“Druids Heath represents the next chapter in that journey. And this is about more than bricks and mortar: it’s about creating opportunity, improving lives and working in genuine partnership with Birmingham City Council and the community – leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.”
Earlier this year, Birmingham City Council announced that it had reached a deal with a subsidiary of Berkeley Group for the controversial £2.2bn redevelopment of another major estate in Ladywood.
Masterplanning work is now underway for the 20-year transformation of the 1960s estate, which has around 2,000 homes in seven point blocks and a series of low-rise maisonettes.
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