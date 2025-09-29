Birmingham City Council picks developer for 3,500-home estate regeneration scheme

The redevelopment of Druids Heath will see around 1,800 existing homes demolished and replaced with around 3,500 new homes, delivered in phases over 20 years.

Of these, half will be affordable and 400 will be built directly by the council for social rent. The remaining affordable homes will be delivered through a partnership agreement with Lovell and a registered provider.

Earmarked for regeneration for over a decade, Druids Heath comprises a mix of high-rise blocks and low-rise terraces and is the only large municipal estate in Birmingham that has had no major investment.