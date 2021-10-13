Birmingham City Council receives 500 housing waiting list applications every week, ombudsman report reveals

The figure emerged from the council’s response to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s investigation into one family’s complaint about delays surrounding its application for housing.

The local authority, which is the largest in Europe, explained to the ombudsman that it received 500 applications a week from those looking to join its housing register.

Nearly half of all applicants were eligible to join, meaning 225 families were joining every week, according to the council.

The response also revealed that it was currently taking the council an average of 22 weeks to consider an application. This is nearly four times higher than the six-week target for councils.

In the case of the complaint that uncovered Birmingham’s issues, the family had waited six months, around 26 weeks, for its application to be considered. The investigation found that the council should have backdated the family’s position on the waiting list to the day it applied, which would have placed it much higher on the priority list, but this was not done.