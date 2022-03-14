Birmingham Council extends Equans R&M tie-up in £160m deal

The local authority has agreed a new two-year deal with Equans to deliver repairs, maintenance and refurbishment works to around 40,000 properties.

It extends a deal that has run for the past five years in which the firm carried out maintenance for around 9,000 homes across the north of the city.

The new deal, set to go live on 1 April, will see Equans take over contracts in the north, west, central and east areas of the city from current contractor Wates. Around 300 members of staff will be TUPE’d across from Wates to Equans.