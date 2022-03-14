Birmingham Council extends Equans R&M tie-up in £160m deal

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Birmingham City Council has extended an agreement with construction and services firm Equans to cover an extra 31,000 homes in a deal worth £160m.
The local authority has agreed a new two-year deal with Equans to deliver repairs, maintenance and refurbishment works to around 40,000 properties.
It extends a deal that has run for the past five years in which the firm carried out maintenance for around 9,000 homes across the north of the city.
The new deal, set to go live on 1 April, will see Equans take over contracts in the north, west, central and east areas of the city from current contractor Wates. Around 300 members of staff will be TUPE’d across from Wates to Equans.
Shabrana Hussain, the council’s cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods, said: “Keeping all our housing stock up to an acceptable standard is a big challenge, but it is essential that we provide our tenants with the best service possible, in particular ensuring that all repairs are carried out to a high standard and on time.”
Exclusive research by Inside Housing, published last month, found that Birmingham City Council was third highest on a list of local authorities that have paid out on legal disrepair claims brought by tenants in the past four years.
The local authority has paid out £5.9m to tenants since 2017-18, based on a Freedom of Information request.
Colin Macpherson, divisional CEO for Equans UK and Ireland, said: “We recognise that the council has a big challenge in keeping its housing stock up to an acceptable standard of repair, while ensuring that many more properties across the city are made warmer, safer and more energy-efficient, and we stand ready to support them in this.”
Equans, whose UK and Ireland arm employs around 13,500 people, is currently a subsidiary of Engie. However Engie is in the process of selling Equans to giant French contractor Bouygues. The £6bn deal, announced last November, is expected to complete in the second half of this year.
Last month Equans struck a £17m deal with Stonewater to build a gas-free housing development in West Yorkshire.
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