Birmingham Council refers nine fraudulent exempt accommodation claims to DWP

As part of a wide-ranging review of exempt accommodation claimants, Birmingham Council, which is the largest local authority in Europe, said it had passed on nine potentially fraudulent claims to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) since April 2019.

In instances where a council believes a claim is fraudulent, it is passed on to the DWP for it to investigate.

Birmingham Council confirmed that in all nine cases, the landlord – whether a registered provider or a private provider – had made the claim.

The figures were revealed in a presentation carried out by the council officers to inform councillors on its overview and scrutiny committee, as part of an inquiry it carried out into exempt accommodation across the city.

Exempt accommodation is a type of housing that is often used for people who are considered to be hard to house such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees and those fleeing domestic violence.

Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual Local Housing Allowance (LHA) caps, meaning providers can often charge very high rates of rent which are well above usual housing benefit levels.

In many cases in Birmingham, the housing is managed by registered providers which then use managing agents to provide the accommodation and management services, while keeping a small management fee for each claimant.

But exempt accommodation can also be provided by private providers, usually in the form of charities or community interest companies (CICs).

In recent years, exempt accommodation has ballooned in Birmingham: increasing from 3,679 claimants in 2014 to more than 22,000 as of March this year.

The increase in this type of housing across the city has raised concerns from local residents over the standard of accommodation being provided as well as a growth of issues such as anti-social behaviour.

As part of the council’s action to try and improve standards in exempt accommodation and ensure that money is legitimately claimed through the system, it set up the supported exempt accommodation team (SEAT) in April 2019.