Birmingham Council submits regeneration plan for 3,500 homes

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Birmingham City Council has submitted a 3,500-home plan to regenerate Druids Heath.
The planning application for the estate just south of the city centre will deliver the homes, alongside green spaces, new infrastructure and transport links, as well as revitalise commercial and community spaces in the area.
The council is committed to building around 1,785 affordable homes as part of the scheme, representing 51% of homes on the development, including 400 for social rent.
The remaining affordable homes will be delivered through a partnership agreement with a developer and a registered provider.
Work to appoint the developer is underway, and it is anticipated that the partnership agreement will be signed in early 2027.
Jayne Francis, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at Birmingham Council, said: “I am pleased that we now have a plan in place to deliver a regeneration of Druids Heath and to provide much-needed new affordable homes to the city.
“For the past two years, we have been working with the community in Druids Heath to develop a plan to regenerate the area, one that meets the needs of the people who live and work there.
“Residents have been vital to ensuring this plan delivers for Druids Heath. The most common comment was that the timescales for the plan were too long, so we have changed the plans to deliver faster.
“This regeneration will build the types of homes we need to tackle climate change, reduce residents fuel bills and contribute to the city’s net zero ambitions.
“The plans take advantage of the estate’s key strengths – community spirit and abundance of green space – to make a healthier, more sustainable place to live.
“Any regeneration will affect people’s homes and can, therefore, be a significant cause of distress for residents. To help, we will appoint independent advisors to advise homeowners throughout the process to ensure our residents feel supported and informed. We will also hold regular in-person drop-in sessions for people to ask any questions.”
Ms Francis explained that the council is listening to residents concerns about being priced out of the area by the homes on the regenerated estate.
She added: “For this reason, the council is looking at how we can use different financial models to give residents an opportunity to remain on the estate. We will let residents know more about these models as soon as we are able. It is really important to the council that everyone who wants to stay in Druids Heath can do so.”
At the end of last year, Birmingham Council appointed three contractors to help retrofit 3,000 homes a year. It signed a three-year partnership with City Energy Network, Next Energy Solutions and Golden Globe Merchants.
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