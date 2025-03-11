Birmingham Council submits regeneration plan for 3,500 homes

The remaining affordable homes will be delivered through a partnership agreement with a developer and a registered provider.

The council is committed to building around 1,785 affordable homes as part of the scheme, representing 51% of homes on the development, including 400 for social rent.

The planning application for the estate just south of the city centre will deliver the homes, alongside green spaces, new infrastructure and transport links, as well as revitalise commercial and community spaces in the area.

Work to appoint the developer is underway, and it is anticipated that the partnership agreement will be signed in early 2027.

Jayne Francis, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at Birmingham Council, said: “I am pleased that we now have a plan in place to deliver a regeneration of Druids Heath and to provide much-needed new affordable homes to the city.

“For the past two years, we have been working with the community in Druids Heath to develop a plan to regenerate the area, one that meets the needs of the people who live and work there.

“Residents have been vital to ensuring this plan delivers for Druids Heath. The most common comment was that the timescales for the plan were too long, so we have changed the plans to deliver faster.

“This regeneration will build the types of homes we need to tackle climate change, reduce residents fuel bills and contribute to the city’s net zero ambitions.