Birmingham developer aims for £1bn London housing expansion

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A Birmingham developer is planning a £1bn expansion into London housing, with three projects in the capital.
SevenCapital has three schemes in Kensington, Islington and the Isle of Dogs providing 1,000 homes.
One of these, 100 Kensington, already has planning consent. The £500m development includes 462 new homes, with 276 for market sale and 186 in affordable tenures. It is being delivered in partnership with European investment manager Mark.
The other two sites, currently in the planning process, are: Klein’s Wharf on the Isle of Dogs, with 375 homes; and Archway Campus in Islington, comprising 178 homes, of which over half are affordable.
The proposals for Klein’s Wharf is to build 375 homes across three buildings, including 40% for affordable tenures. The wharf is adjacent to Millwall Outer Dock, giving homes on the upper floors views over the Thames. The plans include 50,000 square feet of public realm with new public access to the river.
Archway Campus is a 1.47-hectare site in Islington that includes a Victorian hospital building. In 1998, the NHS sold the site to Middlesex University and University College London and it became a training centre for medical students.
In 2014, the campus was sold to housing association Peabody, but it was left vacant for over a decade before SevenCapital acquired it.
The plan is to refurbish “key historic buildings” and redevelop the remainder of the site. There will be 178 new homes and a new tower with 242 student accommodation rooms, as well as commercial and community space.
SevenCapital was founded in 2009 and began in the West Midlands, with developments such as St George’s Urban Village and Kettleworks in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.
In addition to its London pipeline, SevenCapital said it expected to add 10,000 residential units to its UK portfolio over the next five to seven years.
Damien Siviter, group managing director of SevenCapital, said: “After building our presence in Birmingham and the Midlands, we are now broadening our operations and expanding into London and the South East.
“Robustly planned and designed, our new London developments will benefit from our exemplary track record with over 15 years of continuous deliverance.”
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