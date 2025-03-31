Birmingham developer aims for £1bn London housing expansion

SevenCapital has three schemes in Kensington, Islington and the Isle of Dogs providing 1,000 homes.

One of these, 100 Kensington, already has planning consent. The £500m development includes 462 new homes, with 276 for market sale and 186 in affordable tenures. It is being delivered in partnership with European investment manager Mark.

The other two sites, currently in the planning process, are: Klein’s Wharf on the Isle of Dogs, with 375 homes; and Archway Campus in Islington, comprising 178 homes, of which over half are affordable.