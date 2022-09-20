Birmingham gets government green light for major PRS crackdown

The authority said the 25 wards that the scheme covers have more than 20% of homes in the private rented sector and high levels of crime and deprivation. A total of 130 staff will work on the scheme.

Other local authorities to launch similar schemes include Newham Council, which established a licensing regime in 2013, and Haringey Council, which set up a scheme for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in 2019. In June this year, Lewisham Council also set up a scheme covering HMOs.

Birmingham City Council, which is Europe’s largest local authority, said it carried out “extensive consultation” before deciding to introduce its scheme. It previously said that residents and businesses gave the plans “significant support”, but that 77% of landlords and managing agents disagreed with the proposals.

The city has also emerged as the epicentre of problems with the supported exempt accommodation sector. An investigation by Inside Housing last month found that a lack of regulation means many vulnerable residents are being forced to live in horrendous conditions.