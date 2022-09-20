Birmingham gets government green light for major PRS crackdown

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Hundreds of private landlords in Birmingham will be forced to get a licence to show they are offering “fit and proper accommodation” after the government gave the city’s council permission for a new scheme.
The Selective Licensing Scheme will cover 25 wards in the city, equating to up to 50,000 properties, and will start next June. The five-year scheme will be the largest of its type in the UK, according to the council.
Landlords will have to pay £700 for a licence and face criminal sanctions if they breach conditions or fail to get a licence.
“We want to ensure that private properties in our poorest wards are providing fit and proper accommodation and that landlords are adhering to their legal responsibilities,” said Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at Birmingham City Council.
“While many already do, the introduction of licence conditions that cover a range issues including waste bins, references and tackling anti-social behaviour will ensure the council is in a position to engage and regulate this sector appropriately.”
The council approved the plans in March this year but, because of its size, had to get permission from central government. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities granted permission under the Housing Act 2004.
The authority said the 25 wards that the scheme covers have more than 20% of homes in the private rented sector and high levels of crime and deprivation. A total of 130 staff will work on the scheme.
Other local authorities to launch similar schemes include Newham Council, which established a licensing regime in 2013, and Haringey Council, which set up a scheme for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in 2019. In June this year, Lewisham Council also set up a scheme covering HMOs.
Birmingham City Council, which is Europe’s largest local authority, said it carried out “extensive consultation” before deciding to introduce its scheme. It previously said that residents and businesses gave the plans “significant support”, but that 77% of landlords and managing agents disagreed with the proposals.
The city has also emerged as the epicentre of problems with the supported exempt accommodation sector. An investigation by Inside Housing last month found that a lack of regulation means many vulnerable residents are being forced to live in horrendous conditions.
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