Birmingham housing cabinet head to write to regulator with concerns over non-compliant provider’s properties

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Birmingham Council’s cabinet member for housing will be writing to the English regulator to raise concerns about the largest exempt accommodation provider in the city after receiving complaints from tenants regarding the conditions of some of the properties.
Sharon Thompson, who is also a councillor for Birmingham’s North Edgbaston ward, confirmed that she would be alerting the Regulator of Social Housing in a letter sent to provider Reliance Social Housing last week.
In the letter, which has been signed by fellow North Edgbaston councillor Marcus Bernasconi, Ms Thompson raised concerns over the high levels of issues linked to Reliance’s properties in North Edgbaston.
Ms Thompson wrote that she had received a number of complaints from local residents about exempt accommodation in the ward, including flytipping, anti-social behaviour and concerns related to the well-being of tenants in these properties.
She explained that after looking at the list of complaints, Reliance’s properties were featured heavily.
The two councillors also said they received complaints from tenants residing at Reliance’s properties and claimed they had seen photographic evidence “showing some shocking living conditions” as well as a lack of support.
The letter added that the councillors would be writing to the regulator to express concerns on behalf of the constituents in the area.
Reliance said it could not comment as the councillors have not shared any specific details in relation to addresses or tenants involved and said that it had introduced a robust action plan to fulfil its strategic objectives and meet regulatory compliance.
Reliance is the largest provider of exempt accommodation in Birmingham, managing more than 8,000 homes across the city and more than a third of all exempt claimants in Birmingham.
It has been one of the key catalysts for growth of exempt properties in the city, which has seen the number of exempt claimants balloon from 3,679 in April 2014 to nearly 22,000 earlier this year.
Exempt accommodation is often used for people who find it difficult to access other forms of housing, such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees and those fleeing domestic violence.
Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual Local Housing Allowance (LHA) caps, meaning providers can often charge very high rates of rent which are well above usual housing benefit levels.
In many cases, registered providers employ managing agents to provide the accommodation and support services by entering into short-term lease arrangements with these companies. In exchange, the housing associations receive a management fee. This is the model that Reliance uses.
In October 2021, Reliance was given a non-compliant rating by the RSH after it found the provider had breached the regulator’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
In the judgement, the RSH said that it did not have assurances that there were systems in place to ensure that the managing agents are providing services to required levels of support to meet agreements surrounding housing benefit.
It also raised concerns about the payments to third parties, stating that it did not feel Reliance had sufficient oversight of these payments and did not adequately monitor whether the services being paid for were being provided to tenants.
In their letter, the councillors invited Reliance’s management to attend a future North Edgbaston Ward Forum so that it could “hear the impact that poorly run properties are having on the community”.
In response, Reliance told Inside Housing that it had implemented a robust action plan to ensure it is fulfilling strategic objectives and regulatory compliance to the satisfaction of the regulator.
It said: “We are actively engaging with the regulator and working in an open and transparent dialogue dating back to November last year.
“We are also working with Birmingham City Council’s exempt accommodation team, which includes West Midlands Police, to ensure the quality of service and support is meeting the required standards.
“We will continue to work with the regulator and Birmingham City Council to ensure they are fully aware of the high standards we hold ourselves to.
“In relation to the letter from councillor Sharon Thompson and councillor Marcus Bernasconi, we are unable to comment, as there are no specific details shared in relation to the addresses or the tenants involved.
“However, we have offered to meet the councillors and discuss any concerns that have been brought to their attention. We are awaiting to hear from councillor Thompson.”
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