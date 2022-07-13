Birmingham housing cabinet head to write to regulator with concerns over non-compliant provider’s properties

Sharon Thompson, who is also a councillor for Birmingham’s North Edgbaston ward, confirmed that she would be alerting the Regulator of Social Housing in a letter sent to provider Reliance Social Housing last week.

In the letter, which has been signed by fellow North Edgbaston councillor Marcus Bernasconi, Ms Thompson raised concerns over the high levels of issues linked to Reliance’s properties in North Edgbaston.

Ms Thompson wrote that she had received a number of complaints from local residents about exempt accommodation in the ward, including flytipping, anti-social behaviour and concerns related to the well-being of tenants in these properties.

She explained that after looking at the list of complaints, Reliance’s properties were featured heavily.

The two councillors also said they received complaints from tenants residing at Reliance’s properties and claimed they had seen photographic evidence “showing some shocking living conditions” as well as a lack of support.