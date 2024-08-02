Birmingham landlord appoints data director in newly created role

Nigel Wilson, chief executive at Trident, said: “The director of data and information is a new role which aims to improve the information we have on our customers [and] colleagues, and improve the service we provide to both.

“At a time when the housing sector as a whole is under increased scrutiny and we become more digitalised, Wayne has a key role in ensuring Trident Group is well equipped to provide the best possible service to our residents, service users and colleagues.”

At the start of the year, Trident was downgraded for governance amid a regulatory review which found that a “significant number” of its homes had been reclassified as specialised supported housing.

The landlord was moved to a G2 as the Regulator of Social Housing warned that it must improve its governance to remain compliant.

The regulator said that its review of the landlord’s 2022 Statistical Data Return found that a “significant number of homes had been re-classified as specialised supported housing”.

Trident’s response after initial regulatory engagement was that this was due to a “data inputting error”, the judgement said.