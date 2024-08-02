Birmingham landlord appoints data director in newly created role

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A Birmingham-based landlord has appointed a new data director.
Trident Group has announced that Wayne Squire, who was head of technology at Bolton Council, has been recruited for the newly created role.
Mr Squire, whose official title will be executive director of data and information, has almost 30 years of experience guiding technology, data and digital functions across the commercial and not-for-profit sectors.
He has spent the past 18 years in local government and social housing, and for the past year-and-a-half he has been working on the digital transformation and future technology programmes at Bolton Council.
He said: “As the new executive director – data and information, I will lead on the group’s technology and data strategies whilst developing a culture of data literacy and confidence across the whole of Trident Group. I am confident that my experience in my previous roles will help equip Trident for the future.”
Mr Squire will take up the role officially on 9 September 2024.
Nigel Wilson, chief executive at Trident, said: “The director of data and information is a new role which aims to improve the information we have on our customers [and] colleagues, and improve the service we provide to both.
“At a time when the housing sector as a whole is under increased scrutiny and we become more digitalised, Wayne has a key role in ensuring Trident Group is well equipped to provide the best possible service to our residents, service users and colleagues.”
At the start of the year, Trident was downgraded for governance amid a regulatory review which found that a “significant number” of its homes had been reclassified as specialised supported housing.
The landlord was moved to a G2 as the Regulator of Social Housing warned that it must improve its governance to remain compliant.
The regulator said that its review of the landlord’s 2022 Statistical Data Return found that a “significant number of homes had been re-classified as specialised supported housing”.
Trident’s response after initial regulatory engagement was that this was due to a “data inputting error”, the judgement said.
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