Trident Housing Association, whose boss is former Gentoo chief executive Nigel Wilson, has been moved to a G2 as the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) warned that it must improve its governance to remain compliant.

In a judgement today, the regulator said that its review of the landlord’s 2022 statistical data return found that a “significant number of homes had been re-classified as specialised supported housing”.

Trident’s response after initial regulatory engagement was that this was due to a “data inputting error”, the judgement said.

“However, following a lengthy period of regulatory engagement, Trident has recognised that it does not have assurance that its rent-setting arrangements are operating effectively,” the RSH said.