Birmingham targets 5,000 homes with new mayoral development corporation

The plan involves eight sites for regeneration including an “anchor” scheme for 600 homes, plus commercial space at Cherry Street, with land promoters Legal & General and Sphere Group due to lodge plans in summer or autumn this year.

A 33-page vision document created by the council with developers and landowners was launched at the MIPIM real estate conference in Cannes, France, this week.

The proposal, billed as ‘Birmingham Central Heart’, aims to turn 17 hectares of underused office and retail space near the city’s main train stations into a mixed-use neighbourhood.

Another scheme, promoted by Hammerson and the council, is targeting 1,300 homes in the Martineau Galleries, and already has outline permission.

Other projects undergoing pre-application work include up to 1,750 homes at Martineau Place and a new religious building with 480 apartments on Carrs Lane.

Bluecastle Capital’s scheme for 750 homes on a site by the planned HS2 Curzon station will be submitted to the council this month.

The council highlights the recent expansion of build-to-rent in the city as a sign that investor confidence is returning to the housing market, with nearly 7,000 new homes delivered through schemes worth £1.8bn in the last six years.

Alongside details of the individual developments, the council has set out how the regeneration will be brought forward.

The Birmingham East Mayoral Development Corporation will play a key role. The MDC is due to be set up in May, subject to agreement from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) board and Birmingham Council at a meeting next week.