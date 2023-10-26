Black and Asian migrants built this country out of the post-war housing crisis, yet the industry still doesn’t reflect this

I was asked to speak at last month’s Housing Summit on the session called ‘the housing crisis: can we fix it?’ and while looking for the speakers’ room, a very nice white man thought I was lost and politely pointed to the auditorium. His face registered surprise when I said I was in fact a speaker.

His expression reminded me of a time when I was presenting evidence as a cabinet member for housing over a decade ago and was overlooked by another white man.

In the aftermath of World War II, Britain faced a formidable challenge: a severe housing crisis. The war had left cities in ruins and the nation urgently needed to provide homes for returning soldiers and their families.

“Homes fit for heroes” was a term first coined in 1919 after the end of World War I by then-prime minister David Lloyd George. The Addison Act was established, which gave local authorities the responsibility of developing new housing and rented accommodation for working people.

Following World War II, the government created the ‘Homes for All’ policy to tackle the housing crisis.