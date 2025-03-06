Black Country Housing Group appoints new chief executive

Black Country Housing Group has appointed a new chief executive after the incumbent announced her retirement #UKhousing

Last year, Ms Tomlinson announced she was retiring so she can focus on her “ever-expanding family”.

He is currently deputy chief executive of BCHG, which owns and manages around 2,200 homes across the Black Country and Birmingham.

She has worked in the social housing sector for around 30 years and been head of BCHG since 2013. She first joined the association in 2010 as assistant chief executive before being appointed to the top job.

Mr Eggington was appointed deputy chief executive of the landlord in 2017, following two years in the role of director of operations.

Previous to that, he spent more than five years at Central and Cecil – first as director of housing and support, then as executive director of resident services.