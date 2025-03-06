Black Country Housing Group appoints new chief executive

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Black Country Housing Group (BCHG) has appointed a new chief executive after the incumbent announced her retirement.
Adrian Eggington will replace Amanda Tomlinson on 1 May.
He is currently deputy chief executive of BCHG, which owns and manages around 2,200 homes across the Black Country and Birmingham.
Last year, Ms Tomlinson announced she was retiring so she can focus on her “ever-expanding family”.
She has worked in the social housing sector for around 30 years and been head of BCHG since 2013. She first joined the association in 2010 as assistant chief executive before being appointed to the top job.
Mr Eggington was appointed deputy chief executive of the landlord in 2017, following two years in the role of director of operations.
Previous to that, he spent more than five years at Central and Cecil – first as director of housing and support, then as executive director of resident services.
He was also director of neighbourhoods at Housing Plus Group, and assistant managing director at South Staffordshire Housing Association.
Mr Eggington started his career in housing as a housing trainee at Nuneaton and Bedworth Council in 1990.
Sinéad Butters, chair of BCHG, said the board was “delighted to have appointed Adrian to this key role, continuing Amanda’s great legacy” and “putting the customer voice at the forefront of our services”.
Mr Eggington said: “I could not be happier to continue my career at BCHG. It is an amazing community and tenant-focused organisation, and one I am extremely proud to be part of.”
BCHG is currently graded G1/V1 with the Regulator of Social Housing.
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