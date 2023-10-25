Black History Month: Black women working in housing

Debra Constance grew up in Yorkshire, and her parents were of the Windrush generation. “In school, I was always the only Black girl. If I was lucky, there was a Black boy in the class. And then going into work, I was usually the only Black person in the room, or in meetings. That was my norm,” she recalled.

Ms Constance started out working part-time at the council and at Pizza Hut. One regular customer was a housing officer, and talked to her about the job. When she saw an advert for a housing officer job, she went for it.

On her first day in the job, she found that the previous occupant had left on her desk the job description of the role he was moving to: development officer. “I looked at that on my very first day and I knew that was the job that I wanted, really,” she said. Eventually she was able to do this, by moving from the council to work for housing associations, and then in the private sector for construction companies. “That is where I got the opportunity to set up WISH [Women in Social Housing] with Nicola [Dibb],” she said.

Words of advice: “I was reading the other day, luck is where opportunity meets preparation. And that is really what I would recommend to any women who are here. Get yourself prepared. And when that opportunity comes around, you’ll be lucky.”