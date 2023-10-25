Black History Month: Black women working in housing

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An event to celebrate Black History Month gave cause to celebrate the contributions of four housing trailblazers. Jess McCabe reports
October is Black History Month, and this year the theme is ‘Saluting our Sisters’, with events celebrating Black women across British society.
“I see so many examples of women at all different levels within organisations, doing wonderful things,” said Dewbien Plummer, housing solutions director at contractor Capita, while introducing a Black History Month event by the Unify Network – a collective of social landlord staff diversity networks. The aim was to put a spotlight on some of the “inspiring personal stories and experiences that highlight the resilience and contributions of Black women in housing”.
The women all spoke about their careers to date, and how they got where they are today, as well as sharing some advice for others.
Alison Muir, chief operating officer, Octavia Housing (above)
Alison Muir took up the chief operating officer role at London’s Octavia Housing in September, after a long list of jobs including chief executive of a small association and board member at Clarion. She told the event how she got to where she is now. “We were all brought up with this really strong work ethic, the three Es, which was education, education, education,” she said. “My parents were very instrumental in terms of trying to ensure that each of their children had really good professions; we either had to be a doctor, a lawyer, an accountant, or an engineer.”
Ms Muir went into accountancy, but said: “I really didn’t enjoy it. But if I’m honest, I just wanted to make sure that my mum and dad were happy.” She started in the housing sector through a role as finance manager.
From there, Ms Muir went on to work in many different organisations, including Notting Hill Genesis and Peabody. “When I went to Peabody, I took a cut in salary of about £2,000 and a cut in title. I wanted to work within a bigger organisation. And I knew that I would have the opportunity to grow within that environment,” she recalled.
Words of advice: “If you’re going to wait for something to land on your lap, you’ve got a long wait. So you have to create those opportunities.”
Debra Constance grew up in Yorkshire, and her parents were of the Windrush generation. “In school, I was always the only Black girl. If I was lucky, there was a Black boy in the class. And then going into work, I was usually the only Black person in the room, or in meetings. That was my norm,” she recalled.
Ms Constance started out working part-time at the council and at Pizza Hut. One regular customer was a housing officer, and talked to her about the job. When she saw an advert for a housing officer job, she went for it.
On her first day in the job, she found that the previous occupant had left on her desk the job description of the role he was moving to: development officer. “I looked at that on my very first day and I knew that was the job that I wanted, really,” she said. Eventually she was able to do this, by moving from the council to work for housing associations, and then in the private sector for construction companies. “That is where I got the opportunity to set up WISH [Women in Social Housing] with Nicola [Dibb],” she said.
Words of advice: “I was reading the other day, luck is where opportunity meets preparation. And that is really what I would recommend to any women who are here. Get yourself prepared. And when that opportunity comes around, you’ll be lucky.”
Ijay Onyechi comes from a legal background, with a specialism in property contracts. She moved to the UK in 2007, but said she “faced the real challenge of finding a job as an immigrant… educational qualifications, if not obtained in this country, count for very little”.
She quickly decided she wanted to work in social housing, and in April 2007 joined Peabody as a temporary team administrator making coffees and doing admin work. “I had a law degree, [but] I was quite happy because I was in Peabody,” she recalled. She then got a job as a lettings officer, then more senior roles in Peabody, as head of lettings, working in resident services and then eventually moving to the development side of the business, leading to her current role. “I’ve had men and women who have seen the potential in me and have always encouraged me,” she said. Ms Onyechi has also paid this forward, for example working with Unify to co-create the network’s Leadership Now programme, and as vice-chair of the National Housing Federation’s equality, diversity and inclusion group.
Words of advice: “It’s incredible how much you actually can learn from people who may not be title-wise in leadership positions, but possess quite a lot of qualities that you can learn from.”
“Housing wasn’t a sector I particularly set out to work within,” Chichi Onyenemelu said. “Like Alison talked about, the options were doctor, lawyer or accountant. My father was an accountant, a brilliant one at that. I studied economics at university, so I surprised myself.”
“But being also a daughter of Hackney, and not the trendy Hackney that people see now… I was always around, unfortunately, quite a lot of deprivation.”
“I’ve spent about 25 or so years in community investment-type roles,” at private consultancies, housing associations and councils, she said. “I like the fact I can look back at various roles I’ve had and say that, before leaving to go into a new role, I’ve always left that organisation a little better than it was before I came.”
Words of advice: “Work hard, gain knowledge, gain experience… to the point where nobody could deny your level of knowledge. And you can feel very confident to… carry out that project, or to go for that job.”
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