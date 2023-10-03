Black History Month: how the 1981 inner-city riots challenged the housing association sector

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As Black History Month begins, Elaine Bowes takes us back 40 years to the riots in Brixton, south London. What impact did the riots have on the housing sector? How did housing associations begin to grapple with their role in tackling race discrimination? This is an extract from Ms Bowes forthcoming book, which has the working title The Development of Black Housing Associations – a marriage of community anger, moral response and organisational focus
This article was first published on 1 October 2021
“During the weekend of 10 to 12 April, the British people watched with horror and incredulity an instant audio-visual presentation on their television sets of scenes of violence and disorder in their capital city, the like of which had not previously been seen in this century in Britain.
“In the centre of Brixton, a few hundred young people, most but not all of them Black, attacked the police on the streets with stones, bricks, iron bars and petrol bombs – demonstrating to millions of their fellow citizens the fragile basis of the Queen’s peace.
“These young people, by their criminal behaviour – for such, whatever their grievances or frustrations, it was – brought about a temporary collapse of law and order in the centre of an inner suburb of London.”
– The Scarman Report, 1981
The riots of 1981 had a profound impact on the people of Britain, and the housing association sector was not exempt from this.
During that year, the National Federation of Housing Associations (NHFA) was in the process of facilitating an investigation into inner city housing problems, called ‘The Heart of the City’ inquiry. This was timely. While the London inquiry was sitting, reports were being received of serious civil disturbances in the Brixton area.
“The riots occurred and we didn’t know what to do about them. Were they race riots or were they something else? We had no understanding of the seething discontent boiling up in the inner cities”
According to David Page, who was at the time a senior policy manager at the NFHA, the housing association sector was then a ménage of three different types of organisations: the large, long established and ‘conservative’ philanthropic trusts; new and ambitious bodies with a private sector mentality to development and growth; and progressive social work type agencies, intensely socially conscious and deeply immersed in community development and urban programmes.
“The riots occurred and we didn’t know what to do about them. Were they race riots or were they something else? We had no understanding of the seething discontent boiling up in the inner cities,” he told me.
Race and Housing – a Cause for Concern
In September 1981, housing associations across the country met in Sheffield at the annual conference of the NFHA. As contributors to the development of urban environments, they accepted their responsibility for the conditions that caused such a violent reaction from the communities that lived and functioned there.
They resolved that the NFHA should make available to its members detailed guidance to ensure that housing services were sensitive to the needs of diverse communities and that adequate provision of decent affordable housing would be available for all who needed it.
“Housing associations are a major force in the regeneration of inner cities – precisely those areas where Black people suffer the greatest deprivation and where discrimination is most likely to occur and be felt”
The subsequent guide Race and Housing – a Cause for Concern – which the NFHA published in 1982 noted that: “Housing associations are a major force in the regeneration of inner cities – precisely those areas where Black people suffer the greatest deprivation and where discrimination is most likely to occur and be felt. This brings the work of associations into the spotlight; they are, in a very real sense working on the frontline in the battle against deprivation and discrimination.”
The NFHA established a small working group, consisting chiefly of housing association representatives and housing staff from the Commission for Racial Equality (CRE). A very creative partnership ensued from this alliance. CRE housing staff had developed a “blue print action plan” to guide social landlords through the details of developing an equal opportunities housing policy.
According to Richard Seager, who was a housing policy manager at the CRE at the time, this provided a model for a ‘Fair Housing Programme’ that was detailed in the guide.
Race and Housing – a Cause for Concern was a very practical and user-friendly document, with a thorough and detailed explanation of the process that was necessary to implement an equal opportunities programme in housing. It was the first of its kind in social housing, but the process of its development was challenging.
The working group had to straddle the different interests in the sector, yet make it palatable to everyone in order for it to be a credible publication – to be recognised as leading opinion in the sector.
This was a difficult task, as some members of the NFHA felt that the guide went too far, they felt that race was too radical and too dangerous a territory for them to get involved in. In order to lend weight and authority to the guide, the authors attempted to get government backing. Their first port of call was the Housing Corporation, the regulator at that time.
"The establishment of the Housing Corporation coincided with the demise of the Colonial Office, and the civil servants from this department were transferred to work in the new organisation"
Conservative housing minister Keith Joseph had established the Housing Corporation in 1964. It was an important part of a Conservative plan to develop a social housing sector as an alternative to local authority housing provision. The establishment of the Corporation coincided with the demise of the Colonial Office, and the civil servants from this department were transferred to work in the new organisation.
According to Ken Bartlett – assistant chief executive of the Housing Corporation in 1990, they did not come out of the ‘Shelter’ tradition that formed the backcloth for many people who had chosen to work in social housing.
When Mr Page and his colleagues at the NFHA asked the chief executive of the Corporation, Dick Madge, to endorse the Race and Housing guide, he refused. Mr Madge may have been loathe to endorse the guide, but a number of his colleagues did not share his reticence. A new division had been established in the organisation, which was led by Mr Bartlett after he joined the Corporation in 1979. The Programme and Operations Division became the Corporation’s central nervous system.
A few observers have commented that it was staffed by a group of people who were socially astute, and more progressive than some of their colleagues. They had developed a real partnership with the NFHA in their “commitment to the evolution of policy”, as Mr Bartlett said.
Mr Page recalls that after the Corporation had refused to endorse the guide, the policy team at the NFHA approached George Young – who was the Conservative housing minister at the time. He had practical experience of housing issues and was thought to have a sound understanding of race and community matters. But he also turned them down.
They then tried to get Prince Charles to endorse the guide, but his office refused. So they “took a chance” and achieved their goal by stealth, Mr Page recalls. They gathered photos of Prince Charles opening schemes in inner city areas and “lifted” statements that the minister Mr Young had made on urban deprivation and housing, and incorporated these into the guide to “make it look as if they were backing it… the impression you got was that the establishment were behind it”. It worked. The white on Black report as it was known – Race and Housing – A Cause for Concern – was published in 1982, without any expression of disaffection within the movement.
However, whilst housing associations did not challenge the publication of the guide, they by and large ignored its contents. It was received enthusiastically by the urban associations, many of whom were already committed to equality, but many of the longer established trusts and new build associations were completely unmoved by it.
Six months after the publication of the guide, a colleague in the housing association movement, John Clark, who was working at the time for Solon (South West), enquired about progress, as he was concerned that nothing was happening. So the NFHA working group reconvened and decided to conduct a survey.
The results were depressing. Black and minority ethnic people and organisations did not believe that housing associations were working in their interests, they saw them as remote bureaucratic organisations, unresponsive to their voices and their needs.
The report had emphasised the importance of ethnic monitoring and record, but the new research also found that only 34% of housing associations monitored lettings and although 50% of the associations surveyed had an equal opportunities policy, only 38% had a written policy on race. Black staff made up only 4.5% of the workforce. Some observers have commented since that it was perhaps too short a period (from the publication of the 1982 report) to assess progress. However, the NFHA was concerned enough to publish the results of their survey as a follow-up to the original guide. The Black on white report, as it was known, Race and Housing – Still a Cause for Concern was published in 1983.
Inside Housing will publish more extracts of Ms Bowes’ book throughout October, spanning more of the history of race and housing in the 1980s, including the establishment of Black, Asian and minority ethnic housing associations and an evolution of the political picture at the Housing Corporation, in Whitehall and in the housing association movement itself
Inside Housing’s Racism and Housing series aims to investigate how race inequality and racism interact with and impact on housing – for tenants, for staff working in housing, and for organisations. It has been launched a year since George Floyd’s murder prompted a huge global wave of Black Lives Matter activism.
We will be publishing monthly investigations that look at racism, race and housing, both in terms of what is going wrong, and what actions that sector is taking to address this.
If you have an idea for a story relating to this campaign, please contact deputy editor (features) Jess McCabe, at jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk.
The stories published so far include:
‘We had to abandon everything’: the story of Chan Kataria and the flight of the Ugandan Asians
Race and the cost of living crisis: the impact on social housing tenants
How to create an inclusive housing association: a conversation with Bal Kang
How Cardiff landlords are tackling under-representation
Why has diversity progress stalled?
How racism impacts homeless people
How planning is failing to address race inequality in housing
Race and allocation: who are the new tenants getting social housing, and is it equitable?
How to increase representation of ethnic minorities in senior roles
How race impacts on people’s likelihood of living in a damp home or experiencing fuel poverty
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