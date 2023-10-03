Black History Month: how the 1981 inner-city riots challenged the housing association sector

The working group had to straddle the different interests in the sector, yet make it palatable to everyone in order for it to be a credible publication – to be recognised as leading opinion in the sector.

This was a difficult task, as some members of the NFHA felt that the guide went too far, they felt that race was too radical and too dangerous a territory for them to get involved in. In order to lend weight and authority to the guide, the authors attempted to get government backing. Their first port of call was the Housing Corporation, the regulator at that time.

"The establishment of the Housing Corporation coincided with the demise of the Colonial Office, and the civil servants from this department were transferred to work in the new organisation"

Conservative housing minister Keith Joseph had established the Housing Corporation in 1964. It was an important part of a Conservative plan to develop a social housing sector as an alternative to local authority housing provision. The establishment of the Corporation coincided with the demise of the Colonial Office, and the civil servants from this department were transferred to work in the new organisation.

According to Ken Bartlett – assistant chief executive of the Housing Corporation in 1990, they did not come out of the ‘Shelter’ tradition that formed the backcloth for many people who had chosen to work in social housing.

When Mr Page and his colleagues at the NFHA asked the chief executive of the Corporation, Dick Madge, to endorse the Race and Housing guide, he refused. Mr Madge may have been loathe to endorse the guide, but a number of his colleagues did not share his reticence. A new division had been established in the organisation, which was led by Mr Bartlett after he joined the Corporation in 1979. The Programme and Operations Division became the Corporation’s central nervous system.

A few observers have commented that it was staffed by a group of people who were socially astute, and more progressive than some of their colleagues. They had developed a real partnership with the NFHA in their “commitment to the evolution of policy”, as Mr Bartlett said.

Mr Page recalls that after the Corporation had refused to endorse the guide, the policy team at the NFHA approached George Young – who was the Conservative housing minister at the time. He had practical experience of housing issues and was thought to have a sound understanding of race and community matters. But he also turned them down.

They then tried to get Prince Charles to endorse the guide, but his office refused. So they “took a chance” and achieved their goal by stealth, Mr Page recalls. They gathered photos of Prince Charles opening schemes in inner city areas and “lifted” statements that the minister Mr Young had made on urban deprivation and housing, and incorporated these into the guide to “make it look as if they were backing it… the impression you got was that the establishment were behind it”. It worked. The white on Black report as it was known – Race and Housing – A Cause for Concern – was published in 1982, without any expression of disaffection within the movement.

However, whilst housing associations did not challenge the publication of the guide, they by and large ignored its contents. It was received enthusiastically by the urban associations, many of whom were already committed to equality, but many of the longer established trusts and new build associations were completely unmoved by it.

Six months after the publication of the guide, a colleague in the housing association movement, John Clark, who was working at the time for Solon (South West), enquired about progress, as he was concerned that nothing was happening. So the NFHA working group reconvened and decided to conduct a survey.

The results were depressing. Black and minority ethnic people and organisations did not believe that housing associations were working in their interests, they saw them as remote bureaucratic organisations, unresponsive to their voices and their needs.

The report had emphasised the importance of ethnic monitoring and record, but the new research also found that only 34% of housing associations monitored lettings and although 50% of the associations surveyed had an equal opportunities policy, only 38% had a written policy on race. Black staff made up only 4.5% of the workforce. Some observers have commented since that it was perhaps too short a period (from the publication of the 1982 report) to assess progress. However, the NFHA was concerned enough to publish the results of their survey as a follow-up to the original guide. The Black on white report, as it was known, Race and Housing – Still a Cause for Concern was published in 1983.

Inside Housing will publish more extracts of Ms Bowes’ book throughout October, spanning more of the history of race and housing in the 1980s, including the establishment of Black, Asian and minority ethnic housing associations and an evolution of the political picture at the Housing Corporation, in Whitehall and in the housing association movement itself