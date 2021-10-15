Black History Month: political lobbies for change

By 1983, the forum of hostel workers had expanded to include not only other Black and minority ethnic people working in housing, but also one or two of the early Black-led housing associations and other organisations concerned with tackling racial inequality in housing. In the same year, the forum formally established itself as the Federation of Black Housing Organisations (FBHO), with Mr Julienne as its director.

At that time, the FBHO’s central concerns were around the promotion of an independent Black housing sector and the involvement and advancement of Black and minority ethnic people who were working (voluntary or otherwise) in the social housing sector. The early leaders of the FBHO were founding members of black and minority ethnic housing associations.

“The rationale was that these organisations could better respond to the needs of their communities, [and] would provide a vehicle for the employment and development of Black people within the housing association sector”

The FBHO’s first chair, the late Jack David, was a founder member of Harambee Housing Association in Birmingham, which later became Handsworth Single Homeless Housing Association. Its second chair, Tony Soares, had founded Ujima in London. Under the stewardship of these two men, the FBHO began to formulate a constructive and coherent argument for the promotion and establishment of housing associations controlled by Black and minority ethnic people.

The rationale was that these organisations could better respond to the needs of their communities, would provide a vehicle for the employment and development of Black people within the housing association sector, and critically, associations controlled by Black and minority ethnic people would bring independence and empowerment to those communities.

According to Leslie Laniyan, an active member of the FBHO who later became its fourth chair: “We were professionals in the sector. We knew the system and we knew the issues that faced our people. There was such commitment, passion and energy… we just wanted to make a difference for our communities.’’