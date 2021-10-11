Black History Month: the evolution of Black and minority ethnic housing associations

Some of the founding members of the Black associations that developed in the late 1970s and early ‘80s were highly politicised individuals who had a history of involvement in community politics. This was a highly volatile period for Black people in Britain, and many activists were campaigning, protesting and organising to empower their communities.

Young Black men were being harassed by the police and the ‘Sus’ laws (which enabled the police to stop and search young men simply on suspicion that they had committed a crime) in particular, were unjustly criminalising them. When they came out of jail, they frequently had no jobs and no homes, as some of them had parents whose attitudes were pro-establishment, leading them to doubt that their sons had in fact suffered gross injustices. This simply exacerbated generational conflict.

Ujima developed initially to respond to the needs of these young men. The association originated out of the work of a Black voluntary organisation called Headstart, which was committed to community development, education and empowerment for black communities. Headstart opened Black bookshops, published newsletters and organised supplementary education for Black children.

Headstart had long identified housing as a serious issue for young Black people, and had a housing project called ‘Ujima’, a Swahili term meaning ‘working together’. In 1978, a small group of community workers took over its management from Headstart, and Ujima Housing Association was born.

Ujima began by providing housing advice from a drop-in centre in Harrow Road, west London. Its declared aims were “to create temporary and permanent housing provision for single persons and couples without children mainly of New Commonwealth origin who are homeless or in housing difficulties”. Tony Soares became the co-ordinator – later director – and with a team of voluntary workers, set about providing temporary accommodation through short-life housing and hostel accommodation.

“Ujima went on to develop innovative care and support for African and Caribbean people living with mental health problems, and also established housing and support schemes for older people”

Ujima survived those early years without any funding from the Housing Corporation. It eventually achieved registration in 1980, and became eligible for Housing Corporation funding through the Approved Development Programme (ADP). It expanded its operations to provide general needs housing and far more. The housing advice service continued and grew, and it developed a project to create jobs for the long-term unemployed, by training them in construction.

These young people would go on to work for Ujima on their short-life housing. The Handiperson Service – later Building Workforce Scheme – was established with support from the Manpower Services Commission. ‘The Single Persons Project’ was established in Islington, aimed at young mothers and their babies, and a toddlers’ group was set up.

Ujima went on to develop innovative care and support for African and Caribbean people living with mental health problems, and also established housing and support schemes for older people. Shared ownership opportunities were provided through a partnership with Notting Hill Housing Trust – this scheme was called Pamoja.

According to Mr Soares: “It was never simply about being separatist… but about empowerment and independence… it was important for the community to have a resource that they could call their own… to be able to provide for themselves.”

Ujima grew to become one of the largest and most successful Black and minority ethnic housing associations in the country, with in excess of four thousand homes in its property portfolio. However, in 2008, Ujima fell into insolvency – reportedly the first housing association ever to do so – and its properties were taken over by L&Q.