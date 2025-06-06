Black Lives Matter and housing – five years on

In November 2020, two-year-old Awaab Ishak died. The inquest, two years later, linked his death to prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s housing association home. It also exposed assumptions that landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing made about Awaab and his parents’ “lifestyle” choices that caused the mould, which it presumed included “ritual bathing”.

In 2021, ITV’s Daniel Hewitt began reporting on terrible cases of disrepair in social housing. Kwajo Tweneboa, a tenant of the Eastfields Estate that featured in one of Mr Hewitt’s stories, began talking about his story on Twitter (since renamed X). Other tenants shared their experiences with him, and he would visit and post photos and videos which exposed some of the worst living conditions in the sector, often using the exposure to successfully advocate for action.

“The majority of people that reached out to me were from Black and ethnic minority groups,” Mr Tweneboa tells Inside Housing. “The sector was in denial for a very long time and [Awaab’s death] blew that to pieces.”

Housing consultant and panel member Rosalind Ugwu has advised multiple organisations on complaint-handling. She says: “You can’t just go in and look at damp and mould. You have to look at all those protected characteristics [of tenants] and beyond [to find out] what is really going on with this family or this person.”

Mr Olanrewaju says it is “matter of fact” that there is a gap in tenant satisfaction between Black and minority ethnic residents and white residents. “When you look at the English Housing Surveys, it’s quite clear that people of colour are over-represented in poor accommodation.”

He adds: “I’m hoping that greater focus on consumer regulation, even if it’s not targeted towards a particular group, they will be caught up [on improvements]. The greater emphasis… should lead to a more collective improvement in the service offering to residents, and then a by-product of that will be that people of colour will be living in better-quality accommodation.”

Since 2020, the public debate around race and diversity has shifted dramatically.

In 2022, Elon Musk bought Twitter. Along with rebranding it as X, his takeover seemed to usher in a more lenient approach to hate speech. Internationally, many advertisers pulled out of X. In 2023, Mr Musk shared what was generally acknowledged as an anti-semitic trope, which was widely condemned.