Blackstone-backed providers agree £819m deal to acquire more than 2,900 homes

Leaf Living and Sage Homes, which are both also backed by Regis Group, have put pen to paper on a deal to acquire the homes that are located on plots across 70 of Vistry’s developments.

Delivery is expected to begin this year and the majority of homes completed within the next two years.

It is the first such deal since Vistry announced it will merge its housebuilding arm with its partnerships business to focus solely on mixed-tenure affordable housing.

After the plans were announced, Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, which a part of Vistry Group, spoke to Inside Housing about his plans to refocus the firm’s efforts on delivering affordable housing.