Alongside the hike in fees, the government announced a £24m Planning Skills Delivery Fund to clear backlogs and help get the right skills in place.

Nearly half of SME developers also said the cost of getting planning permission has risen more than 30% in three years, even before a recent rise in planning fees last month, according to the Home Builders Federation’s (HBF) annual industry poll.

Nine in 10 SME house builders said delays in getting planning permission are stopping them from growing, while a similar figure said local planning authorities are under-resourced, according to the latest industry-wide survey.

Almost three-quarters said interest rate rises have been a major obstacle in the past year, while just 13% think the government’s approach on housing and planning was positive for first-time buyers.

This was down from 39% in 2022.

It comes after the government confirmed changes to planning laws in December that ended the obligation on local authorities to maintain a rolling five-year supply of land for housing where local plans are up to date.

The federation also cited the closure of the Help to Buy support scheme for first-time buyers in March 2023, plus increases in planning fees, as government policy that was hindering firms.

“Planning remains the number-one barrier,” said Stewart Baseley, chair of the HBF.

“While the homebuilding industry in its entirety has faced numerous challenges in recent years, it has been particularly tough for SME developers.”

“And now, with all the economic uncertainty and higher mortgage rates plus a government that seems to be pursuing a more anti-development agenda, the situation for SMEs is bleaker than ever.”