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Block where large fire and explosion took place managed by ALMO

News08.08.22by Grainne Cuffe

A block where a fire and an explosion took place due to a suspected gas leak in east London is owned by Tower Hamlets Council and managed by its ALMO.

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Picture: London Fire Brigade
Picture: London Fire Brigade
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LinkedIn IHA block where a fire and an explosion took place due to a suspected gas leak in east London is owned by Tower Hamlets Council and managed by its ALMO #UKhousing

The incident, which saw fire rip through Bentworth Court on Granby Street, Shoreditch, took place just before 6pm on Thursday.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters to the scene. 

Firefighters rescued several people from the eight-storey block, while four people were taken to hospital.

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The LFB, which said that a second-floor flat was significantly damaged during the incident, is still investigating the cause of the incident but said there is an ongoing gas leak in the block. 

Bentworth Court is owned by the council but managed by ALMO Tower Hamlets Homes. 

Station commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from a second-floor flat. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Another three people were led to safety by crews using fire escape hoods and a further person was assisted from the building. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and three were taken to hospital.”

He added that firefighters carried out a search of the block and a further two people were rescued from the building.

“Following the fire and explosion, crews remained on scene due to an ongoing gas leak in the building. A 25-metre cordon was in place as a precaution,” Mr Green said.

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