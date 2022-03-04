Body of second Peabody resident went undiscovered for months

Terry Watkins was found dead by police in his housing association flat in Wild Street, Westminster, London, on Monday 19 July 2021 after residents claimed that concerns had been raised about his welfare for months before.

Peabody said it was “difficult to see how it would have known about the situation” and that it was contacted “for the first time” by a resident on the day his body was found by the police.

Mr Watkins, or ‘Taffy’ as he was known to his neighbours, was in his 60s.

It came after neighbours had been questioning Mr Watkins’ welfare after they had not seen him for several months, while others reported a strong odour coming from his flat.

One resident said he could have been left there for nearly a year, with the last sighting of Mr Watkins by residents coming 11 months before.

The revelations about the discovery come two weeks after another Peabody resident was found in her flat after being dead in her home for potentially two years.